With the glorious arrival of football season comes many other great things, sort of like the icing on the cake. There is less bantering over politics all over social media. There are more excuses to fire up the grill on a regular basis. And, of course, who doesn’t love that moment at church on Sunday mornings when you first make eye contact with the fan of a rival school that your team just smacked around for a big win?
One of my favorites, however, is the opportunity to flex your football knowledge by competing against your friends in fantasy football. I have so much fun each year preparing for the draft, trading players with friends and coming as close as I’ll ever get to being the shot-caller for an NFL football team on Sunday afternoons.
Now, I’m no certified expert, but I have had a lot of success playing against my friends. For those who are deciding to give fantasy football a try for the first time or to those who were just down on their luck last season and are looking for new strategies, there are a few simple tricks that can help give you a leg up on the competition.
The first key to having a successful season is having a successful draft. The best trick I’ve learned over the years is to think of the players as stocks that are constantly rising and falling. This is most useful when it comes to the quarterback position.
Each year, people are fooled into thinking they can wait until the third or fourth rounds of their draft to get a quality starting quarterback, only to later realize that there are fewer than 10 consistently productive fantasy quarterbacks in the league. Use that to your advantage.
Try to snag two or three of the league’s top 10 passers. By Week 3 of the season, their value will skyrocket and you can trade a couple of them in exchange for elite running backs or receivers to make your team even stronger across the board. Nathan Rothschild would be awfully proud of you for pulling this off. Just look him up.
Secondly, to be a good fantasy owner, you have to think like the general manager of a real franchise. Don’t get too attached to one player or group of players from your favorite team. You can play them on Madden later ... when it comes to fantasy football, the only thing that matters is results.
Every player on a fantasy roster should be available for trade if the right deal is presented. On that same line of thinking, if you notice any other owners are showing too much attachment to certain players or teams, use that to your advantage. Trade Saquon Barkley to a Giants fan who would willingly give you two elite starters in exchange. Business is business, and your team will be much better off in the long run with that mindset.
Lastly, and maybe most importantly, play in moderation. The more leagues you join, the more of a hassle the entire process will become. You’ll find yourself in lose-lose situations, like having your best receiver from one league carving up your starting defense from another. My rule of thumb is to refrain from joining more than two leagues. Doing so gives me more than enough time to enjoy playing fantasy while also being able to enjoy watching games without stressing over stat lines.
Again, I’m no Las Vegas expert, so hopefully no one will send a hit out for me if my formula doesn’t work in their favor. But these tips have helped me win three of the last four titles in my fantasy league, so they just might be worth giving a try.
Email me your own tips if you’ve discovered other tricks that have worked for your teams in the past. Trying different things until you come up with your own winning formula is one of the many cool things that makes fantasy football a part of that icing on the cake.
•
Brad Crowe is sports editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at sports@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.