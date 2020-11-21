West Jones wreaked revenge on Laurel in Friday night's Round 2 matchup, defeating the Tornadoes 42-21 Between the Bricks to earn a spot in the 5A South State title game for the third consecutive year. This time, they'll travel to Pascagoula to take on the Panthers, who defeated Hattiesburg 35-32 in overtime.
Click here for video highlights of the showdown between Laurel and West Jones, filmed and produced by Kensley Keys.
