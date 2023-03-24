#4 AL6U2784 copy.jpg

Junior first baseman Jaxon Rayborn makes a catch to record an out. (Photos by Brad Crowe)

Riding high off a 7-1 win in Tuesday’s region-opener against Brookhaven, the West Jones Mustangs steamrolled their way to another victory in Thursday’s series finale, putting the Panthers to bed early with a 10-0 win in only four and a half innings.

#1 AL6U2754.jpg

West Jones senior Lawson Odom delivers the first pitch of a shutout performance in Thursday’s 10-0 win over Brookhaven.  

The Mustangs (8-4, 2-0 Region 5-5A) entered region play in search of more success at the plate, having pitched and defended well enough to remain within striking distance in close games but struggled to string together hits against tough opponents. Head coach Trey Sutton said he was rather satisfied with the team’s progress in that department, as they racked up 17 runs in under 12 innings and leaped out to a 2-0 start to its region schedule. 

#3 AL6U2872.jpg

Senior Shawn Keyes sprints toward third base after a line-drive single.

 
#2 AL6U2797.jpg

Sophomore Dash Piper connects at the plate for a single.

