Riding high off a 7-1 win in Tuesday’s region-opener against Brookhaven, the West Jones Mustangs steamrolled their way to another victory in Thursday’s series finale, putting the Panthers to bed early with a 10-0 win in only four and a half innings.
The Mustangs (8-4, 2-0 Region 5-5A) entered region play in search of more success at the plate, having pitched and defended well enough to remain within striking distance in close games but struggled to string together hits against tough opponents. Head coach Trey Sutton said he was rather satisfied with the team’s progress in that department, as they racked up 17 runs in under 12 innings and leaped out to a 2-0 start to its region schedule.
“I thought we hit the ball really well this week. I think we’re seeing some of the work we’ve put in at the plate start to come to fruition a little bit,” Sutton said. “We did not play defense well over there (on Tuesday), but we were fortunate to still win the game. I thought we had a good day of practice yesterday and responded well (on Thursday). I think that’s what I was most proud of — the way we responded.”
After a rocky start in the top of the first, with two Panthers reaching base on a single and a walk, West Jones senior Lawson Odom locked in and delivered one of his strongest pitching performances of the season, striking out seven and allowing only four hits over the course of the complete game shutout.
“I was just pretty hyped up there at the beginning, and my adrenaline was through the roof,” Odom said. “I just had to settle in, focus on throwing strikes and pound the zone.”
Offensively, the Mustangs made the most of every on-base opportunity, capitalizing on four Ole Brook errors to score 10 runs, despite having only six hits. They inflicted most of their damage in the bottom of the second, scoring five runs on a single by senior Shawn Keyes and a double by junior Camden Clark.
Clark was one of two Mustangs with multiple hits, batting 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Fellow junior Dylan Smith went 2-for-3 with three RBIs as the Mustangs made quick work of their first region opponent.
While pleased with the result. Sutton said the progress was anticipated after weeks of putting their skills to the test against top-tier competition. The goal is to continue stringing together complete performances as they move deeper into the most important stretch of the regular season.
“We like to challenge our guys early because we know it’ll pay off in the long run, and tonight it did,” Sutton said. “It’s all about building towards May and being able to play our best baseball in the playoffs.”
The Mustangs are scheduled to be back in action today (Saturday) when they host Wayne Academy, with the first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. They’ll return to region play Tuesday at 7 p.m. with a home game against Florence.
