Oh … the madness. 

I waited until the first two tickets were punched to the Elite 8 before I started writing this column.
Actually, I wrote the above sentence, and this sentence, while Gonzaga and Florida State were at halftime and Purdue-Tennessee were still in the first half.
However, everything after this line was typed after the conclusion of those two games.
So, Gonzaga put the finishing touches on Florida State in the final minutes of its contest as the Zags punched the first ticket to the Elite 8. And I was thrilled. I have Gonzaga winning it all in my family bracket.
But, then, the madness occurred and it was saddening for me.
Tennessee trailed Purdue by 18 points in the second half but battled back — after I found an orange hat to wear — to tie the game and send it into overtime.
And then the Vols were mostly steamrolled by the Boilermakers in overtime as Purdue knocked Tennessee back to Knoxville. And, possibly, knocked my bracket out of contention.
Unfortunately for me, I had the Vols playing Gonzaga in the national championship game, so that’s 28 possible points (huge when the total points you can score is 192) that are out the window for yours truly.
Texas Tech and Michigan are in the early stages of the first half vying for the third entry into the Elite 8 as I continue to type, and Virginia-Oregon are about 10 minutes from tipping off to complete half of the Elite 8 on this evening.
Four more games are set to be played on Friday night, the day before this is printed, and none is more important than LSU-Michigan State, for me.
If the Tigers could make it to the Final 4, or further, I will totally sacrifice my family and friends bracket for them to do so.
The three other games on Friday (UNC-Aubrun, Duke-Va. Tech and Houston-Kentucky) made for a must see viewing. All four games could go either way. And, at this point, nothing will be surprising in the outcomes of all four games.
The Tigers from Auburn are a streaky bunch, but if Auburn is clicking then it is not only a Final 4 contender but a legit national title contender. UNC will have had its hands full against the Tigers from the Plains.
The matchups that will take place today (Saturday) and also on Sunday will all be intriguing. Because no matter how the final six games of the Sweet 16 shake out, the Elite 8 games will all likely be closely contested and come down to the final few possessions in each game.
I am still sold on Gonzaga cutting down the nets when it is all said and done. The Zags, if they get by the winner of Michigan-Texas Tech, will likely have to play Duke in the national semifinals. The Zags have already beaten Duke once this season. And, they would match up extremely well with any of the seven teams left on the other side of the bracket.
So, if you want to go to Bok Homa and lay a wager on the national champion, take the Zags, who are currently 17 to 4 odds on winning it all. A $50 wager would turn into winnings of more than $200.
Then again, if you want to make some serious loot with a smaller investment, then put $20 on Auburn, which is at 25 to 1 odds.
I will say this, stay away from Virginia. But, then again, what do I know? Maybe all your money should be put on the Cavaliers. Remember, I did pick Tennessee to make it to the title game.
If you are truly going to take a gamble, put a $20 bill down on LSU. The Tigers are currently at 50 to 1 odds to cut down the nets in Minneapolis. You’re either out an Andrew Jackson or you could be counting 10 new Benjamins.
However, if Gonzaga, Auburn, Virginia and LSU are all bounced by the time you read this, then just put some money on Duke or North Carolina. Everybody else has.
Oh … the madness.
Ain’t it beautiful?
•
Guru Nichols is former sports editor of the Leader-Call.
