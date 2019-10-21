From staff reports
The Ole Brook Panthers (3-5, 2-2) defeated the South Jones Braves (2-7, 1-3) in dominating fashion Friday in a game that was crucial for both teams’ hopes of reaching the postseason. Senior running back JQ Edwards was all but unstoppable, rushing for 179 yards and five touchdowns on 18 carries in a 49-14 Panthers’ victory.
With the win, Ole Brook moved into third place in the Region 3-5A standings, joining Laurel and West Jones as current placeholders in the projected playoff bracket. While the loss does not eliminate South Jones from contention, the Braves must now win two more region contests and hope for the Panthers to lose two of their final three. The No. 4 seed in Region 3-5A would have to play Picayune, which has run roughshod through its competition this season.
Taylorsville 56,
Enterprise 18
Taylorsville (8-1, 3-0) lit up the scoreboard in a homecoming rout of previously unbeaten Enterprise (7-1, 2-1). After four first-half touchdowns by the Tartars’ offense, the game was well in hand before the queen received her crown.
Junior quarterback Ty Keyes completed 12 of 13 passes for 264 yards and five touchdowns, and senior running back Jeffery Pittman rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. A win on the road next week against Puckett (5-4,1-2) would earn Taylorsville its 28th region title in program history and its 11th in the last 13 years.
Wayne County 55,
Pascagoula 30
The War Eagles (6-2, 4-0) earned their fourth consecutive win in a convincing manner, taking down Pascagoula (4-4, 2-2) in a 55-30 road victory. Senior quarterback Zek Wesley led the way for Wayne County, rushing for 206 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries. The Panthers’ offense scored 23 points in the second half, but their defense was never able to contain Wesley and the War Eagles’ potent rushing attack.
With the win, Wayne County remains tied with Picayune for first place in Region 4-5A. The two teams go head-to-head on Nov. 8 in the final week of the regular season.
Bay Springs 32, Mize 8
The Bulldogs (8-1) remained in second place in Region 5-2A with a win over Mize. Bay Springs can take the No. 2 spot and earn a home playoff game with a win Friday over Enterprise.
