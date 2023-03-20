From the jump, eighth-seeded Ole Miss came to play against No. 1 Stanford on Sunday night from the Maples Pavilion in a down-to-the-wire victory to knock off the Cardinal, 54-49. Ole Miss advances to its 11th Sweet 16 in program history, where it will play the winner of Monday night’s Louisville-Texas game on Saturday.
Ole Miss (25-8) shut down one of the nation's best rebounding teams, snagging 44 rebounds to the 39 snagged by Stanford (29-6).
