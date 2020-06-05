To say it is rare for there to be no baseball being played during the opening weekend of June would be quite the understatement. The game has been an American summertime tradition for roughly 150 years, and if the Lord tarries, we’ll enjoy many more summers at our local ballparks.
On this day, however, some may see it as fitting for baseball stadiums to remain empty. Perhaps it is the most appropriate way to honor the American soldiers who stormed the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944 in what is still the largest seaborne invasion in documented world history.
In fact, on that dreaded day 76 years ago, Major League ballparks were just as empty as they are this very moment. All games were canceled in honor of our valiant troops, among whom were many pro ballplayers who had volunteered to put on a different kind of uniform and step to the plate in defense of our freedom.
When the 1944 MLB season began, there were around 340 major league players enlisted in military service. More than 3,000 minor leaguers joined them, causing a shortage of players that left 10 minor league teams in operation.
Just two years prior, shortly after the 1941 attacks on Pearl Harbor, former league commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis had strongly contemplated shutting down the game entirely.
As spring training approached in 1942, Landis wrote a letter to President Franklin Roosevelt asking whether he thought baseball should continue now that America had entered the global war.
Landis' letter prompted a response from Roosevelt that is now referred to as the "Green Light Letter." The former president insisted that the game of baseball must continue in order to maintain the morale of the nation.
"I honestly feel that it would be best for the country to keep baseball going," Roosevelt penned in the letter. He proceeded to outline all of the recreational benefits of the sport and even encouraged Landis to see that there were more night games so that dayshift workers would receive more opportunities to be in attendance.
Upon receiving the president’s blessing, Landis responded, "I hope that our performance will be such as to justify the president's faith."
To this day, many fans and historians view Roosevelt’s show of support as confirmation that baseball will always have a place in the welfare of the United States of America.
On June 6, 1944, however, an exception had to be made. With the minds of all Americans preoccupied by what was occurring overseas, Landis determined it was the right time to override the Green Light Letter and cancel all contests that were scheduled that day.
But baseball’s ties to World War II and the invasion of Omaha Beach extends further than that. Among the ballplayers who served as sailors and soldiers in the D-Day attack were future hall of famers Yogi Berra and Leon Day.
Berra was still in the minor leagues when he was drafted into the U.S. Navy as a 19-year-old in 1943. After two years of service, Berra was awarded a Purple Heart and returned to America, where he began his career in the majors with the New York Yankees.
He became an 18-time all-star and won 10 World Series championships as a player — more than any other player in MLB history. Berra is one of only six players to win the American League Most Valuable Player Award three times, and he is widely recognized as one of the greatest catchers of all time.
Day, who was 26 at the time he was drafted into the Army, was already well on his way to being recognized as one of the greatest Negro League baseball players of his generation. In July 1942, Day set a league record for single-game strikeouts by fanning 18 batters in a one-hit shutout performance.
Though poorly preserved records credit Day with a 64-29 career record, league historians claim he won as many as 300 games as a pitcher.
Day was elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1995, just six days before he died of heart failure in his hometown of Baltimore. The city still recognizes Jan. 31 as “Day’s Day” to honor his life and legacy.
So perhaps our current dilemma is only fitting on this date. Considering the athletes who fought for our nation on D-Day, along with the league’s display of reverence for their service, I can’t help but view this as an appropriate chance to pay our respects.
Today, we remember the sacrifices made for us all. We’ll play ball another day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.