West Jones grad responds to flag removal, firestorm
On Saturdays in the fall, West Jones alum Byron Young can be found on the front lines of the Alabama Crimson Tide’s defense, one of the most renowned units in all of college football. In recent weeks, however, he and many other local athletes were on the front lines of a successful movement to change the Mississippi state flag.
Over the weekend, lawmakers voted to remove the 126-year-old banner that represented a bygone era in the state’s history, opponents said. A new flag without the Confederate battle emblem will soon be presented for voters to decide on.
Young was pleasantly surprised by the unity displayed across the sports world on matters involving racial inequality. He knew their platform would provide an opportunity to inspire change.
“I was somewhat surprised that athletes as a whole (took part), but not very,” Young said. “When athletes at respective universities say they won’t play, especially the best players on their teams, people are going to listen.”
To understand why sports figures and programs have been influential, one need only look at the amount of revenue that flows as a result, especially in the South. Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox recently said that no football at the University of Alabama would be an “eco- nomic catastrophe” for the city, resulting in approximately $2 billion in lost revenue.
When people have the power to bring in such large amounts of money, others listen to what they have to say. That was the case last week when the Univer- sity of Alabama released a video of head football coach Nick Saban and several Crimson Tide team members sharing a mes- sage written by senior offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, with the overall point that “All lives can’t matter until black lives matter.”
“It felt good to not only know (they support us) but see how our coach and univer- sity spoke out and did the things they did,” Young said. “Some coaches around the country are just sitting in silence, and players realize who’s not talking. Recruits notice as well.”
Young, who was the 2018 Leader-Call Person of the Year, garnered a lot of attention last week after a comment he made on Twitter that went viral in the Pine Belt area. In response to a statement made by Mississippi State star running back Kylin Hill, who vowed to no longer represent the state as a football player unless the state flag was taken down, Young tweeted, “Best thing I did was leave that state.”
Dozens of people took to the Leader-Call Sports Facebook page and blasted Young for the comment. Phil Kitchens wrote: “... (W) e’re glad you did now. No one in this great state has treated unequal or done any wrong to you. If anything you were praised by all for accomplishments.” Jessie Reynolds wrote that “people treated him like a king” at West Jones and Joshua Collins posted, “Really a good family and raised right ... didn’t get in trouble ... good grades ... I never heard of mistreatment though.” Many suggested that Alabama and Mississippi are “identical twins” when it comes to race relations and the past. Many more asked Young to elaborate on how he was mistreated.
His sister Shavon responded to several of the commenters, writing in part, “you don’t have to hear about something for it to be happening. Our parents made the decision to keep the matters private so we did.”
His mother Melissa posted: “Football is only one aspect of his life ... He has shed tears of hurt and pain. I know the truth. If you knew the truth, you would be surprised. Love conquers all.”
Young went on the Leader-Call page to respond to detractors, too, but didn’t get specific regarding his decision to leave the state.
Of the social media firestorm, Young said those who know him and his character understood the intentions of his statement and the message behind it. He believes those who lashed out at his comment simply did not take the time to understand his point of view.
“There were a lot of people who responded to what I said in a very emotional way,” Young said. “They didn’t take any time to try to understand what I said or anything. The people who were so hurt and started attacking me because of what I said are the people whose opinions do not matter to me.
“People who actually know me (understood) what I meant by what I said, and if they didn’t, they’d come to me personally and ask me to explain. I only had one person do that. Many people just made assumptions and were so upset by (my statement), and that made their opinions irrelevant.”
Young and his teammates, along with many other area athletes, plan to continue utilizing their platforms to promote positive changes in society. After seeing how their contributions played a significant role in the removal of Mississippi’s controversial flag, their resolve is now stronger than ever, Young said
