Before I get into my picks this week, we have a special alert … “proud dad-moment.”
We (West Jones) played against Jim Hill last week up in the Capital City. We played at the North Jackson Field, which is where St. Joseph High School used to be, about a mile and a half off of Interstate 220.
My older son Caleb did something (well, two somethings) that his old man never did.
Caleb is the starting long-snapper for the Mustangs and snaps on punts, extra points and field goals. However, he also sees some time at wide receiver. Well, he was in at receiver when we scored our last touchdown of the night and we went for the two-point conversion. And I will be darned if Caleb didn’t catch his first pass of his varsity career to convert the try for two.
He went up in front of his defender and snagged the pass thrown by family-friend Marlon Lindsey to make Caleb the only person in our house who has caught a pass and scored points in a high school football game.
To see the joy he displayed after falling to the turf and realizing that he hung on to the pass, jumping up with both hands in the air and the ball still in his right hand ... is something I will never forget as long as I live. It was awesome for him but it was an unforgettable moment for me.
Now, let’s move on to this week’s picks.
LSU traveling to T-Town to face-off with nemesis Alabama is far-and-away the game of the day or maybe the season, but we will get to that later.
Let’s go to SEC action.
Florida hosts Vanderbilt and the Commodores are out-manned for sure. But, the Gators are coming off a tough loss to rival Georgia and could be slow out of the gate. But the Gators will get the big chomp in the end.
Arkansas plays host to Western Kentucky and I have this one coming down to a shoot-out with the last team having the ball going down to score for the win. The Hilltoppers topple the Hogs at the wire.
Ole Miss hosts New Mexico State and if the Rebel-Bear-Sharks lose this one then they need to turn in their SEC card and move to the Sun Belt.
Georgia, fresh off a huge win over Florida, plays host to Mizzou. The Tigers are a dangerous opponent and if Georgia isn’t fully focused for this one it could be an upsetting day “Between the Hedges.” In the end, Dawgs win.
Appalachian State was ranked in the Top 25 last week and had a chance to put itself in contention for a … it doesn’t matter, the ’Cocks from South Carolina will rise to the occasion to smack down the Mountaineers.
Tennessee plays at Kentucky and I will take big blue.
Southern Miss plays host to UAB at The Rock and I just don’t think this will be a happy ending for the home team.
No. 20 Kansas State travels to Austin and I think the Horns will bounce the Wildcats from the rankings.
A pair of Big Ten matchups will dictate who will get into the College Football Playoff.
First off, No. 18 Iowa plays at No. 16 Wisconsin. It will be a battle of the Hawkeyes’ rush defense against the rushing offense of the Badgers. Advantage Wisconsin as the Badgers pick up a big home win.
The biggest game of the day in the Big Ten will see Penn State traveling to undefeated Minnesota.
The Gophers are 8-0 for the first time since 1941. The Nittany Lions come in as the No. 4 team in the first CFP rankings.
Upsets have to happen … right?
Well, call me crazy (I have definitely picked worse upsets) but I like the Gophers (at home) to pick off the Lions in what should be a thriller.
Last week, I posted a 9-3 mark to move my season total to 89-31 (one win shy of 75 percent), but I am not going to get to the 80 percent mark that I covet. And, let’s geaux to the game of the year (to this point).
LSU and Alabama both have solid offenses. Neither team has played defense the way that it has over the past decade when the winner of this game was usually the team that played the best defensively.
This year, for the first time … maybe, ever, it will likely come down to the team that plays the best on offense who ends up still being undefeated.
I am not going to get into stats, X’s and O’s in this one. It would just be overkill.
Two things make this year’s LSU-Bama game different.
No. 1 - I now have Murph on my side rooting on the Tigers.
No. 2 - LSU has a quarterback and an offense that is capable of overtaking Nick Saban and the Tide.
The streak comes to an end as the Bayou Bengals leave the Alabama faithful frowning with a 38-31 win in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Geaux Tigahs!!!.
•
Guru Nichols is former sports editor of the Leader-Call.
