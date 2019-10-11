HEIDELBERG — The Taylorsville Tartars (7-1, 3-0) kept rolling on a Thursday with a 48-6 victory over the Heidelberg Oilers (2-6, 0-2). Junior quarterback Ty Keyes and the Tartars’ offense scored at will throughout the first half, leading to another runaway win for one of the state’s best high school football teams.
As they have several times this season, the Tartars’ offense started out by establishing their running game only to quickly take advantage of relaxed coverage for bigger pass plays downfield. The opening drive consisted of eight runs —draining nearly eight minutes off the clock — and ended with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Keyes to Arterrious Miller. On their second drive, Keyes connected with Jalon Clark on a 70-yard TD pass.
Early in the second quarter, Keyes threw his third touchdown of the evening, this one a 45-yard strike to Tyrese Keyes for the score. They returned to their running game on the ensuing drive, ending with a quarterback scramble and a 6-yard leap into the corner of the end zone by Keyes. With less than a minute left in the quarter, Keyes threw his fourth TD, a 70-yarder to Jabez Griffith, to take a 35-0 advantage into halftime.
Keyes’ fifth and final touchdown pass came midway through the third quarter on a 45-yard screen pass to Tyrese Keyes. The Tartars’ defense got on the scoreboard as well with a 95-yard interception return by sophomore Dereco Crosby.
Heidelberg avoided the shutout late in the fourth quarter, taking advantage of a turnover by Taylorsville’s second team offense and scoring on a short run by sophomore Jayvion Jones.
On Friday, the Tartars will return home to host undefeated Enterprise (6-0) for their fourth of six Region 6-2A games. Heidelberg will host Puckett.
Bay Springs 50,
Puckett 0
Freshman Tyrick Jones ran 16 times for 195 yards and scored two touchdowns to lead Bay Springs (6-1) to a rout of Puckett.
The Bulldogs ran for 383 yards as a team. Junior Chase Wilson scored two touchdowns, while Malik Holliday, Jamare Holliday and Isaiah Boyd each scored a touchdown.
Peyton Pickens had nine tackles and two sacks in the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.