Tuesday night was a late one for the West Jones Mustangs, whose Game 1 against Vancleave was delayed for more than an hour by rain and extended past 10 p.m. They slept well, however, after the watchful eyes of freshman Hudson Pierce caught a mishap at third base that helped seal a 4-3 victory at Mustang Field. 

The game was originally set to begin at 7 p.m., but a lengthy downpour that rolled in around 6:45 kept both teams sidelined until the Round 3 series opener began around 8:15. Another large home crowd seemed unfazed by the delay, as did the Mustangs, who head coach Trey Sutton said did a great job of remaining loose and ready to roll whenever their opportunity came.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.