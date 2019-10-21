QUITMAN — Receivers for Northeast Jones and Quitman caught long touchdown passes on Friday night. But the Panthers caught the biggest breaks of the night and went on to win their homecoming matchup, 41-31, in a battle of teams that had been undefeated in region play.
In the last minute of the half, Quitman was lined up to attempt a 23-yard field goal. The Tigers broke through and blocked the kick, but the ball bounced off a defender and the Panthers ran it in for a TD that gave them a 27-17 lead at the break.
“Our defense made a play … but it was a fluke,” NEJ coach Keith Braddock said, shaking his head. “The ball bounces off someone’s butt, and they pick it up and score.”
The Panthers (6-3, 3-0 Region 5-4A) also scored in the first minute, taking a Tiger turnover and turning it into a quick six on a 10-yard run by quarterback Jed Lewis.
After that, both teams started airing it out. Mason Smith was 11-of-18 for 263 yards and two TDs for the Tigers (4-5, 2-1), and Lewis was 12-of-20 for 302 yards and three TDs.
Smith came out firing in the second series, hitting Jaylon Hudson (5 catches, 189 yards, 2 TDs) with a 60-yard TD pass to tie it two minutes later.
The Panthers pounced again when Brandon Hicks scored on a 20-yard run on their second series to regain the lead.
Smith sneaked in for a 1-yard score to cap an 18-play, 80-yard drive early in the second quarter. During that drive, Jason Garcia kicked a 23-yard field goal on fourth-and-2, but a penalty gave the Tigers a first down and they went on to get the TD.
NEJ’s Lawson Moncivais recovered a fumble to set up Garcia’s go-ahead field goal, a 31-yarder that put the Tigers up 17-14 midway through the period. The Tigers had taken the ball to the 6-yard line, but a snap over Smith’s head resulted in a loss of 18 yards and they had to settle for the field goal.
The home team responded on its next play from scrimmage. Lewis fired a a 62-yard pass to Mo Lang to put the Panthers up, 20-17. After forcing an NEJ punt, they drove down to the 6 and, on fourth-and-1 with 34.5 seconds to go in the half, set up for a 23-yard field goal attempt by Tyler Hines when a player’s hindparts helped the ball bounce the home team’s way for a 10-point halftime lead.
Lewis finished off the first drive of the second half with a 16-yard TD pass to Fred Scruggs for a 34-17 lead.
The Tigers answered with just under four minutes to go in the third quarter, when Zymarrian Ducksworth capped off an eight-play, 77-yard drive with a 2-yard TD to pull within 34-24. The Tigers had momentum after forcing a quick three-and-out when Ty Hoze tackled a runner behind the line of scrimmage, then sacked the quarterback, then batted down a pass attempt on third-and-long. After a shanked punt, the Tigers got the ball on the Quitman 24. But a pair of penalties pushed them back and a Garcia 34-yard attempt bounced off the right upright near the end of the period.
Early in the fourth, Lewis found Scruggs again for a 67-yard score that gave the home team a cushion, 41-24.
Smith threw a 79-yard TD with just over a minute to go. Hudson caught the ball near midfield, then weaved his way through Panther defenders for the score. But Quitman recovered an onside kick attempt and ran out the clock to seal the win.
