Tegarrious Roberts scored two touchdowns for South Jones, but that wasn’t enough for the Braves to overcome the loss of their top two quarterbacks to injuries.
Forest Hill QB Christopher Hughes threw for two TDs and kicker Josh Patton booted three field goals to lead the Patriots to a 33-16 win in Ellisville on Friday night.
SJ senior signal-caller Chad Locklear reinjured an ankle in the second quarter and was replaced by Luke Griffin. The freshman was hit on a pass play early in the fourth quarter and left the field on a stretcher. He was taken by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center. He was seen moving his feet and responding to commands. It was believed that he suffered a concussion.
The Braves (3-8, 2-4 Region 3-5A) were trailing 26-16 and on the move into Patriots’ territory at the time of Griffin’s injury. Mark Diers came in to attempt a 40-yard field goal, but he slipped on the muddy field and the ball fell short of the goalpost.
After an SJ stop, Locklear got back under center, but the Patriots (4-7, 3-3) picked off his first pass and sealed the win.
Patton started the scoring with a 34-yard field goal in the first quarter, and SJ answered with Roberts’ 1-yard touchdown and Diers’ PAT gave the Braves a 7-3 lead going into the second quarter.
Patton chipped in a 24-yarder midway through the second, then TreVion Bass reeled in a 30-yard pass from Hughes to gave the visitors a 16-10 lead at the half.
In the third, it was all Forest Hill, with Jaylin Talton scoring from 3 yards and Patton kicking a 23-yarder for a 26-10 lead.
Roberts scored from 4 yards on the first play of the fourth quarter and a two-point try was stopped short.
Hughes threw a 35-yard TD pass on fourth-and-long with just over a minute to go for the final points.
The Braves travel to Natchez on Friday needing to win by 12 points to keep their playoff hopes alive, coach Roger Satcher said.
