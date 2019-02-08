Laurel High School football standout Zias Perryman signed a letter of intent with defending national champion East Mississippi Community College. Perryman was selected to the 5A All-State team as a second-team running back and was an All-Region 3-5A team selection. He is an honor roll student and active in the Beta Club, Key Club, robotics team and track team. He plans to major in business management. Seated with him are his father Tony Perryman and mother Buffy Barnes. Standing, from left, are Principal Dr. Michael Eubanks, head football coach Todd Breland, coach Casey Herrington, stepfather Fredrick Barnes and Assistant Principal Dr. Jaymar Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.