West Jones made the Picayune Maroon Tide look beatable for a half, but three fourth quarter touchdowns by the Tide off of a trio of Mustang turnovers washed away a 17-7 West Jones lead and any hope of an upset over Class 5A’s No. 1-ranked team. 

After West Jones failed to convert on a 4th-and-20 from deep inside its own territory with under two minutes remaining in the game, Picayune ran the clock out on its 28-17 win in Round 2 of the Class 5A playoffs. 

