West Jones made the Picayune Maroon Tide look beatable for a half, but three fourth quarter touchdowns by the Tide off of a trio of Mustang turnovers washed away a 17-7 West Jones lead and any hope of an upset over Class 5A’s No. 1-ranked team.
After West Jones failed to convert on a 4th-and-20 from deep inside its own territory with under two minutes remaining in the game, Picayune ran the clock out on its 28-17 win in Round 2 of the Class 5A playoffs.
“We just ran out of players on offense,” WJ head coach Scott Pierson said. “I think defensively we’re as good as they’re gonna see, but we couldn’t make enough plays on offense. That’s the bottom line. We didn’t want to go out this way. I hate it for our seniors, but they were the better team when it mattered. That’s just life sometimes, but I’m proud of where this team has grown from. You can see the maturity.”
The Mustangs ended their season at 8-4. Picayune will host Gautier for the Class 5A South State championship.
Bay Springs 42, West Lowndes 0
Bay Springs demonstrated why it is the top-ranked 1A team in the state after putting a 42-0 beatdown on West Lowndes. With the second-round playoff win, Bay Springs (12-1) is set to host Taylorsville (9-4) for the Class 1A South State championship on Friday.
“We told the kids last week when the playoffs started that we wanted to see zeros on the scoreboard, and we wanted to physically whip people,” Bay Springs head coach Dan Brady said. “That’s what we’re doing.”
Three different ball-carriers scored for the Bulldogs on the night, but Mississippi State commit Ty Jones led the way with three rushing touchdowns. Jones also punched in a pair of two-point conversions.
Taylorsville 40, Hamilton 20
Taylorsville gave Hamilton (12-1) the first blemish on its record and sent the Lions packing in the second of the 1A playoffs with a decisive 40-20 win. The Tartars now face a Bay Springs team that dealt them a 36-20 loss in the regular season.
For a full recap of all three games, see the Tuesday print edition of the Laurel Leader-Call.
