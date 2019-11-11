The Wayne County War Eagles (8-3, 6-1) hosted the Picayune Maroon Tide (11-0, 7-0) in a thrilling regular-season finale that ultimately determined the winner of Region 4-5A.
Both offenses went blow for blow in a tightly contested first half of play, but missed opportunities and a key injury stunted the War Eagles’ success down the stretch, allowing the Tide to pull away for a 49-28 victory.
With no points on the board 10 minutes into the contest, some began expecting to see a defensive battle for four quarters. That was quickly proved false, as the two offenses combined for 56 points over the last 13 minutes of the first half. Senior running back Cameron Thomas broke loose for a 44-yard touchdown run to draw first blood, and Wayne County’s senior quarterback Zhakerreun Wesley retaliated with a 74-yard touchdown run to even the score at 7-7 entering the second period.
Following a 1-yard touchdown push by Picayune’s junior quarterback Isaac Hickman, Wesley once again responded with a touchdown, this time on a 46-yard scamper. Sophomore linebacker Bakari McCall gave the War Eagles their first lead with a 50-yard fumble return on the ensuing drive, but the Tide quickly bounced back, scoring on an 82-yard run by Thomas. Junior Shadamian Williamson reached pay dirt on a 30-yard carry with just over two minutes remaining in the quarter, but Hickman then led another scoring drive for Picayune, calling his own number for another 1-yard touchdown run to even the score at 28.
The second half, however, played out much differently. Back-to-back turnovers on the War Eagles’ first two drives resulted in two more touchdown runs for the Tide in the third quarter. Wesley then led a deep drive into enemy territory but was helped off the field by trainers after suffering a knee injury. With their leading playmaker out of the game, the War Eagles’ offense stalled, coming away with no points on consecutive trips into the red zone.
With just over six minutes remaining, Hickman connected with tight end Kade Turnage for a 6-yard TD pass on fourth-and-goal, earning the final score of the ballgame.
Picayune finished with 550 yards of total offense and six touchdowns on the ground, led by Thomas, who had 260 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Austin Samples tacked on 161 yards and a score on 17 carries.
Despite his early exit, Wesley led the War Eagles’ offense with 137 yards and two TDs on just 11 carries.
Having secured the No. 1 seed, Picayune will host East Central (7-4) in Friday night’s postseason opener. WC will host the No. 3 seed Forest Hill Patriots (5-7).
