West Jones’ hard-fought victory over Pascagoula (18-16) last Friday was significant for more than one reason.
On one hand, the win punched the Mustangs’ ticket to Jackson, where they will compete against the West Point Green Wave on Saturday night for the Class 5A state championship.
On the other hand, the win brought head coach Scott Pierson’s total with West Jones to 174, tying former head coach Mike Taylor’s record for most in school history.
The accomplishment likely comes to the surprise of very few, if any. Pierson’s teams at West Jones have enjoyed many successful seasons over the course of his 19 years in Soso. Since his first season in 2002, the Mustangs have won five district championships and two Clasa 5A South State championships.
West Jones has averaged nine wins per year and posted three undefeated regular seasons during that span.
Throughout the years, Pierson has earned the respect of many fellow coaches, both co-workers and competitors, with the way he runs West Jones’ football program. These sentiments were echoed by South Jones head coach Todd Breland, who has coached against Pierson and the Mustangs for nearly two decades with multiple region rivals.
“I think his steady body of work speaks for itself,” Breland said. “West Jones has been a consistent winner since he arrived. That’s no accident. He has built a (great) program out there. You always know that you’ll get a good game when you play West Jones.
“He’s a great friend and a great competitor. That’s what makes it fun when we play.”
Much of Pierson’s success with the Mustangs was highlighted throughout the course of an intense, long-lived rivalry between West Jones and Wayne County. Petal head coach Marcus Boyles, who coached the War Eagles in many of the rivalry’s most notable contests, said Pierson’s success is largely due to his knack for pushing his players to excellence.
“The most important thing that I believe Scott does well is that he always gets his players to play above their heads,” Boyles said. “He’s had a lot of talented teams, and he’s had a lot of young, inexperienced teams, but he always does a great job of getting the most out of his players, and they love going out there to compete for him.
“I think he’s also done a great job of surrounding himself with other great coaches, which we all know is one of the biggest keys to being successful in this field.”
Many of those who have served as members of Pierson’s staff in Soso have since gone on to become head coaches of other teams, where they work to instill the same disciplines and values they learned from their former boss. Chuck Robertson, who led the Taylorsville Tartars to a Class 2A state championship in 2017, said he learned countless lessons during his time as Pierson’s assistant coach at West Jones that he still values to this day.
“I learned as much about being a coach and a professional from Coach Pierson as I did from anyone. He is amazing at taking a kid in the ninth grade and developing him into a great football player. He’s great at figuring out the puzzle pieces of putting kids where they can be the most successful,” Robertson said. “He is the same now as he was 20 years ago. He’s a grinder, and he expects a lot out of his kids and coaches.”
A win on Saturday over the Green Wave would snap the tie between Taylor and Pierson on the all-time wins list, but the record will be far from Pierson’s mind at kickoff time. He and his team will be focused on executing at the same level that lifted them into the conversation of top-tier high school football programs in Mississippi, and they will continue to do so each and every time they take the field.
