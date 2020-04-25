The Pine Belt area made itself known this weekend, with several local standouts being signed by NFL teams. Some were drafted, and some were signed as undrafted free agents, but all will receive the opportunity to compete for permanent roster spots entering the 2020 football season.
Javon Kinlaw - Jones College (49ers)
With the 14th overall pick in the first round of the draft, the San Francisco 49ers selected Javon Kinlaw, a former Jones Bobcat who had a phenomenal senior season at South Carolina. Kinlaw was dubbed a first-team All-American with first-team All-SEC honors, making himself one of the most coveted prospects of the entire draft class. In joining the Niners, he strengthens a defensive unit that was already strong enough to win an NFC Championship in January.
Thakarius 'BoPete' Keyes - Laurel High School (Kansas City Chiefs)
Keyes was selected with the 237th pick in the seventh round by the reigning Super Bowl Champion, the Kansas City Chiefs. Keyes recorded 97 tackles, 15 pass breakups and two interceptions in his college career for the Tulane Green Wave, drawing attention from several teams late in the draft.
Scott Phillips Jr. - South Jones High School (Houston Texans)
Phillips' wait was longer than expected Saturday evening, but moments after the draft, he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Houston Texans. As a Jones Bobcat, Phillips earned honorable mention NJCAA All-American honors with more than 1,000 rushing yards in both seasons with the team. As an Ole Miss Rebel, he stunned the SEC during his freshman year with the third-highest touchdowns total in the conference. The former South Jones Brave will join the Texans' backfield alongside newly-required running back David Johnson.
Benito Jones - Wayne County High School (Miami Dolphins)
Similarly to Phillips, Jones was signed shortly after the draft ended by the Miami Dolphins, one of the most highly improved teams of the weekend. Jones is a four-year letterman from Ole Miss with appearances in 48 consecutive games, including 36 starts. Jones took the SEC by storm in 2016, earning a spot on the All-SEC Freshman team. The Waynesboro native was selected second-team All SEC as a senior and invited to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl.
Omar Bayless - Laurel High School (Carolina Panthers)
Many were stunned to see Bayless go undrafted on Saturday evening; however, the Carolina Panthers jumped at the opportunity to sign him as an undrafted free agent. The Laurel native had a breakout senior season for the Arkansas Red Wolves, being dubbed Sun Belt Player of the Year and a consensus All-American. Bayless graduates as the Red Wolves' all-time leader in touchdown receptions and finished the 2019 seasons with the second most receiving yards in the entire nation.
Other signees with state ties
Cam Akers - Clinton High School (Los Angeles Rams)
Willie Gay Jr. - Mississippi State (Kansas City Chiefs)
Cameron Dantzler - Mississippi State (Minnesota Vikings)
Tyre Phillips - Mississippi State (Baltimore Ravens)
Quez Watkins - Southern Miss (Philadelphia Eagles)
Tommy Stevens - Mississippi State (New Orleans Saints)
Brian Cole II - Mississippi State (Minnesota Vikings)
