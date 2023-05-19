The sun finally shined on Mustang Field Thursday, and West Jones took full advantage, earning a 5-2 victory over Vancleave in Game 3 and advancing to the Class 5A South State championship series. 

The next round will pit West Jones against East Central in a best-of-three series that is scheduled to begin Saturday (today) and end Monday.

