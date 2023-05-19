The sun finally shined on Mustang Field Thursday, and West Jones took full advantage, earning a 5-2 victory over Vancleave in Game 3 and advancing to the Class 5A South State championship series.
The next round will pit West Jones against East Central in a best-of-three series that is scheduled to begin Saturday (today) and end Monday.
“It’s been a long week,” head coach Trey Sutton noted moments after the final out, having worked closely with the coaching staff from Vancleave to reschedule the contest since it was first delayed by a thunderstorm on Monday night. With so many factors in play and so much at stake, Sutton said it took great patience and teamwork from both squads to get this one in the books.
“It really wasn’t any fun, honestly. You go to bed at night expecting to play the next day, and it just keeps getting pushed back,” Sutton said. “But there were legitimate reasons. There was the weather, which we can’t control, and then they had graduation (on Tuesday), which is something their kids deserved to go to and enjoy.
“We spent a lot of time talking to our kids about staying mentally focused. Any time you get thrown out of rhythm and you’re not in a routine, it can kind of wear on you. But I thought we did a great job of that.”
The Mustangs (24-8, 8-0 in Region 5-5A) picked up right where they left off before Monday’s delay. Bases loaded, one out and sophomore Dash Piper at the plate facing a 2-2 count — a moment that was four days in the making. Piper said it was a unique situation to say the least, given not only the circumstances surrounding the at-bat but the amount of time he was left to ponder what would happen when he finally stepped back into the batter’s box.
“It was pretty nerve-racking at first, but even worse was having a bunch of nights to sleep on it,” Piper recalled. “But we spent the past few days at practice simulating this scenario, so I felt pretty confident.”
“Even as coaches, it was tough for us, too,” Sutton added. “You lie in bed for three nights analyzing all the different ways it could turn out and how it could impact your team. That was a huge moment that set the tone for the rest of the game.”
Piper handled the moment with poise. He connected with the first pitch, hitting it deep to left field for a double that allowed Carson Green and Caleb Flynn to score and give the Mustangs an early 2-0 lead.
The lead was erased in the top of the third when Vancleave’s Hunter Parker ripped a two-RBI double to left field, but Piper returned to the plate in the bottom of the inning to deliver another impact play. He singled with two runners on base, and an error by the Bulldogs’ right fielder allowed Flynn to score from second base, lifting West Jones back ahead 3-2.
The Mustangs padded their lead in the fourth and fifth innings. Shawn Keyes scored on a single by Lawson Odom, and Piper crossed home plate himself on a single by Kelton Hosey, giving them a 5-2 advantage with only six more outs needed to seal the win.
Odom left his stamp on the game from the mound as well. As the Mustangs’ starting pitcher, he tossed two scoreless innings before allowing a pair of runs in the third. Through three and a half innings, he tossed four strikeouts and allowed two runs on three hits. The Bulldogs started to find their rhythm in the top of the fourth, loading the bases before Camden Clark took the hill to retire the side with no runs allowed. Clark struck out two and allowed only one hit and no runs through the remainder of the contest.
“Lawson started the game for us on Monday and threw really well, and he got us into the fourth (on Thursday), but he just looked like he was getting gassed a little early, so we went ahead and made the move to Camden,” Sutton said. “He threw the way he has for us all year, just pounding the zone, mixing his pitches and moving it around.
“I don’t think he allowed any runs, which was big because the bases were loaded with one out when he went in. He got us out of that and just kind of carried that momentum the rest of the game.”
The confidence boost Piper received from his success in the first at-bat led to a rather memorable day at the plate, batting 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run in a must-win game for the Mustangs. Sutton said his team fed off Piper’s confidence and poise throughout the game, which ultimately helped them punch their ticket to South State.
“We couldn’t have really asked for much more from Dash in this one,” Sutton said. “He swung the bat really well for us. I think he struggled a little bit in Game 1, but he really turned it on during the last two games, and he came up big when we needed him to.”
Odom was 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI, and Flynn scored a game-high two runs in West Jones’ most important win to date.
Although Vancleave fell short in its quest to earn the win, it did earn the admiration and respect of the Mustangs, who were highly complimentary of the Bulldogs and their relentless efforts throughout the three-game series.
“You can’t let up against these guys because they don’t have any quit in them,” Hosey said. “They fight hard, and they’re really dangerous with runners on base. I don’t think they have any seniors on their team, so they’re going to be even better next year.”
The Mustangs will now turn their attention to perhaps an even greater challenge — a three-game South State series against the reigning Class 5A state champions, the East Central Yellow Jackets (25-8, 8-1 in Region 8-5A). They swept Picayune in Round 3 with wins of 8-1 and 5-1 to earn their trip to the semifinals.
Sutton said it came as no surprise to anyone for the defending champs to be back in the mix. To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best, and he believes his Mustangs are ready for the challenge.
“It’s no shocker. They’re really good,” Sutton said. “They’ve got a lot of really talented players who helped them win the state title last year, which really speaks for itself. They’re going to be fundamentally sound, and it’s going to take some really good baseball to beat them twice.
“But we’ve beaten some really good teams this year. It’s going to be a great challenge for us, but we like our group. With the teams we’ve played and the guys we have out there on the field, we feel like we’re prepared for the moment.”
The Mustangs will travel to Moss Point on Saturday (today) for Game 1 at 1 o'clock, and they'll host Game 2 in Soso on Monday at 7 p.m.
If necessary, a Game 3 will be scheduled for Tuesday to determine which team will advance to the state championship series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.