Rivals reach out to young cancer victim
•
On a night that was filled with emotion, South Jones won 5-3 at Wayne County.
Lane Smith, a 6-year-old cancer patient from Wayne County whose story has captured the attention of the community, got things started by throwing out the first pitch.
And Andrew Howard led the Braves by going 2-for-4 with two RBIs hours after the funeral for his grandmother Linda Howard.
Nate Conliff went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and freshman Logan Odom also drove in a run for the Braves, who scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to build on a 3-2 lead. Winning pitcher John Mitchell doubled as did Tyler Ducksworth.
The Braves improved to 17-5 overall, 5-2 in Region 5-5A to lock up second place and a playoff spot, while the War Eagles dropped to 9-8 and 2-5.
Mitchell struck out six and scattered seven hits over 4-1/3 innings and Destin Shoemake and Reeves Crowder pitched in relief to preserve the win.
Tanner Wells struck out nine, walked three and allowed five hits in five innings to take the loss. Connor Pittman struck out two and gave up four hits in two innings of relief.
Tanner Johnson hit a two-run homer that gave the War Eagles a 2-1 lead in the second inning. After the game, he gave the ball to Lane and signed it, “You’re my hero.”
Lane has been diagnosed with neuroblastoma after a volleyball-sized tumor was discovered in his stomach. He is set to begin chemotherapy treatments soon, according to Facebook posts from his mother Amber Smith.
Both teams gathered around the mound and prayed for the youngster, then gave him high-fives and fist bumps.
“It was just the best experience,” his mother posted. “Thank y’all from the bottom of our hearts for loving, caring and praying for Lane!”
The Braves slammed Franklin County 11-0 on Saturday. Odom had a double and three RBIs, Howard went 2-for-3, and Conner Robertson, Matthew Smith and Conliff each drove in a run. Matthew Martinolich struck out three and scattered seven hits over five innings to get the win in the mercy rule-shortened contest.
West Jones 15, Stringer 6
Garrett McLaurin went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, Adam Bassett went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Cole Tolbert hit a two-run homer to lead the Mustangs in a slugfest at Stringer on Saturday.
Dustin Dickerson went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Logan Kelly drove in two runs, Walker Thompson had two hits and an RBI and Kelton Keene also drove in a run as West Jones outhit the Red Devils 16-6, but had to come from behind to beat the Class 1A powerhouse.
Conner Hicks hit a solo home run, Hunter Burkeen had two RBIs, and Colby Garrett and Jake Parker drove in a run each for Stringer, which led 3-0 until the Mustangs erupted for four runs in the fourth and six in the sixth after the Red Devils had tied it at 6-all in the bottom of the fifth.
Luke Leggett got the win, striking out five and walking five while giving up two hits in five innings. Dickerson struck out four, walked one and gave up five hits in two innings.
Parker took the loss in 1-1/3 innings of relief. He was one of five pitchers who combined to strike out only two WJ batters and walk eight.
Stringer improved to 14-7 overall and will put its perfect 4-0 region record on the line against Sebastopol tonight (Tuesday) at 7.
WJ (19-3, 7-0) had back-to-back, mercy rule-shortened shutouts of region foe Laurel last week, 14-0 and 12-0, to seal the top spot in 5-5A.
In Friday’s win, Kris Riley pitched a no-hitter in a four-inning contest. He struck out eight, didn’t allow a hit or a walk, and was one hit batsman away from a perfect game. Colson Harris went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, Dickerson had two hits and an RBI, Leggett had three RBIs, Riley had a two-run double, Logan Kelly had an RBI double and Tolbert drove in a run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.