By Josh Beasley
The second half of the 2021 Dixie Youth World Series is under way in Laurel. This time around, it will be Dixie Youth Baseball’s Division I teams vying for the chance to win a championship.
Games began on Saturday and will run through Thursday, when the final champions are declared. Games are streamed live daily from jockjive.com and full results can be found at 2021 Dixie Youth World Series on Facebook.
“We’re looking forward to these last few days,” Laurel Parks and Recreations Director Elvin Ulmer said. “It has been different than any other year we have hosted this, but it has still been a success.
"A lot of credit has to go to our city employees and the Dixie Youth commission that has worked hand-in-hand with us to make this possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.