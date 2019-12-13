Laurel native Clinton Portis and Collins native Correll Buckhalter are among 12 former professional football players who have been accused of defrauding the NFL’s retiree health-care benefits plan for more than $3 million, according to federal prosecutors.
Portis, who played his high school ball in Florida and went to the University of Miami before being drafted in the NFL, played for nine seasons in the league, seven for the Washington Redskins and two for the Denver Broncos.
The scheme is said to have lasted from June 2017 to December 2018, leading to approximately $3.9 million in fraudulent claims for which the plan paid out more than $3.4 million, according to prosecutors.
“Ten former NFL players allegedly committed a brazen, multi-million dollar fraud on a health-care plan meant to help their former teammates and other retired players pay legitimate, out-of-pocket medical expenses," Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski said in a statement.
Four of the former players involved were arrested, and six agreed to turn themselves in.
The defendants include:
• Portis, the former Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos running back;
• Buckhalter, a Collins native who played running back at the University of Nebraska before playing for the Philadelphia Eagles.
• Robert McCune, a former linebacker with the Redskins;
• John Eubanks, a former cornerback with the Redskins;
• Tamarick Vanover, a former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver;
• Ceandris "C.C." Brown, a former Houston Texans safety;
• James Butler, a former New York Giants and St. Louis Rams safety;
• Fredrick Bennett, a former Houston Texans defensive back;
• Etric Pruitt, a former defensive back for the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks;
• Carlos Rogers, a former Redskins and San Francisco 49ers cornerback;
The government also plans to file criminal charges against Joe Horn, a former New Orleans Saints wide receiver, and Donald Caldwell, a former San Diego Chargers and New England Patriots wide receiver.
Portis, Brown, Butler and Bennett are each being charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and health-care fraud.
The Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan was established in 2006 as a part of a collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players' Association. It was intended to provide tax-free reimbursements for out-of-pocket medical expenses that are not covered by insurance for former NFL players and their families.
According to the indictments, the former players submitted false claims for expensive equipment, such as hyperbaric oxygen chambers, ultrasound machines and electromagnetic therapy devices for horses.
According to prosecutors, these claims were worth around $40,000 to $50,000. The former players allegedly fabricated invoices, prescriptions and letters of medical necessity.
In addition, some defendants recruited other retired players to participate in the scheme in exchange for kickbacks and bribes that ranged from a few thousand dollars to $10,000 or more per claim, prosecutors said.
According to the press release, McCune and Buckhalter allegedly called the health benefits plan's phone line and impersonated other players to check on the status of their claims.
Portis‘ attorney Mark Dycio told The Washington Post that his client is completely innocent.
"Clinton Portis had no knowledge that his participation in what he believed to be an NFL sanctioned medical reimbursement program was illegal," Dycio said. "He is completely taken aback by this indictment and will move forward with the process of clearing his good name and those of his fellow NFL alumni."
