Games on Friday night at 7

1A North

West Lowndes at Biggersville

Myrtle at Noxapater

Goldwater at Nanih Waiya

TCPS at Baldwyn

1A South

Richton at West Bolivar

W. Tallahatchie at Resurrection

McAdams at Lumberton

Sebastopol at Leflore County

2A North

Charleston at East Union

South Delta at Calhoun City

Northside at Eupora

East Webster at Pelahatchie

2A South

Taylorsville at Collins

Perry Central at Philadelphia

Enterprise-Clarke at Wesson

Scott Central at East Marion

3A North

North Panola at Houston

Noxubee Co. at Senatobia

Amanda Elzy at Independence

Water Valley at Choctaw Co.

3A South

Crystal Springs at Jeff. Davis Co.

West Marion at Yazoo County

Magee at Raleigh

Velma Jackson at Columbia

4A North

Rosa Fort at Corinth

W. Lauderdale at Itawamba AHS

New Albany at Greenwood

Pontotoc at Louisville

4A South

Poplarville at North Pike

Pass Christian at South Pike

Green Co. at Lawrence Co.

Moss Point at Newton Co.

5A North

Provine at West Point

Lafayette at Holmes Central

Grenada at Neshoba Central

Ridgeland at Lake Cormorant

5A South

East Central at West Jones

Forest Hill at Wayne County

Ole Brook at Picayune

Pascagoula at Laurel

6A North

Warren Central at Oxford

Tupelo at South Panola

Horn Lake at Starkville

Madison Central at Olive Branch

6A South

Biloxi at Petal

Brandon at D'Iberville

George Co. at Gulfport

Ocean Springs at Oak Grove

MAIS 1A

Briarfield (La.) at Tallulah (La.)

Prairie View (La.) at Desoto (Ark.)

MAIS 2A

Humphreys at Manchester

Columbus Christ. at Marvell (Ark.)

MAIS 3A

Carroll at Greenville St. Joe

Indianola Acad. at Winona Chris.

MAIS 4A

Lee Academy at Riverfield (La.)

Wayne Academy at Tri-County

MAIS 5A

Pillow Acad. at Heritage Acad.

Starkville Acad. at Adams Chris.

MAIS 6A

Oak Forest at MRA

Jackson Acad. at Jackson Prep

