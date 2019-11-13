Games on Friday night at 7
1A North
West Lowndes at Biggersville
Myrtle at Noxapater
Goldwater at Nanih Waiya
TCPS at Baldwyn
1A South
Richton at West Bolivar
W. Tallahatchie at Resurrection
McAdams at Lumberton
Sebastopol at Leflore County
2A North
Charleston at East Union
South Delta at Calhoun City
Northside at Eupora
East Webster at Pelahatchie
2A South
Taylorsville at Collins
Perry Central at Philadelphia
Enterprise-Clarke at Wesson
Scott Central at East Marion
3A North
North Panola at Houston
Noxubee Co. at Senatobia
Amanda Elzy at Independence
Water Valley at Choctaw Co.
3A South
Crystal Springs at Jeff. Davis Co.
West Marion at Yazoo County
Magee at Raleigh
Velma Jackson at Columbia
4A North
Rosa Fort at Corinth
W. Lauderdale at Itawamba AHS
New Albany at Greenwood
Pontotoc at Louisville
4A South
Poplarville at North Pike
Pass Christian at South Pike
Green Co. at Lawrence Co.
Moss Point at Newton Co.
5A North
Provine at West Point
Lafayette at Holmes Central
Grenada at Neshoba Central
Ridgeland at Lake Cormorant
5A South
East Central at West Jones
Forest Hill at Wayne County
Ole Brook at Picayune
Pascagoula at Laurel
6A North
Warren Central at Oxford
Tupelo at South Panola
Horn Lake at Starkville
Madison Central at Olive Branch
6A South
Biloxi at Petal
Brandon at D'Iberville
George Co. at Gulfport
Ocean Springs at Oak Grove
MAIS 1A
Briarfield (La.) at Tallulah (La.)
Prairie View (La.) at Desoto (Ark.)
MAIS 2A
Humphreys at Manchester
Columbus Christ. at Marvell (Ark.)
MAIS 3A
Carroll at Greenville St. Joe
Indianola Acad. at Winona Chris.
MAIS 4A
Lee Academy at Riverfield (La.)
Wayne Academy at Tri-County
MAIS 5A
Pillow Acad. at Heritage Acad.
Starkville Acad. at Adams Chris.
MAIS 6A
Oak Forest at MRA
Jackson Acad. at Jackson Prep
