A headline from the July 13, 1985 edition of the Laurel Leader-Call read: “Casey Price is right for head coaching spot” at South Jones High School, and few could’ve imagined just how right that really was.
On Sunday, families across the globe will gather to celebrate the fathers who have impacted their lives. In the meantime, many throughout Ellisville and Jones County will be gathering Saturday to celebrate the life and legacy of longtime South Jones basketball coach Casey Price, who was regarded by many as a father-figure for generations of students whose lives he touched in many different ways.
Price passed away on Sunday at the age of 71. Instantly, social media was flooded with special memories made with the Braves’ beloved former coach. Some of those memories dated as far back as 50 years ago during Price’s earliest days at South Jones, while others were made just recently through the impact he continued to have after his retirement in 2011.
Before his coaching career began, Price was a standout basketball player. After graduating from Enterprise High School in 1971, he was among the first black students to receive an athletic scholarship at the University of Southern Mississippi. Through two seasons with the varsity Golden Eagles, Price averaged 11 points and nine rebounds per game as an undersized but determined center.
One of his fondest memories from his time in Hattiesburg, which included his induction into the school’s athletic hall of fame in 2014, was the night he delivered arguably his best performance in a matchup with the great Robert Parish, who played at Centenary College before a storied title run with the Boston Celtics led him to the NBA Hall of Fame.
After graduating from USM in 1974, Price dove straight into a coaching career in Ellisville, where he served as an assistant to Marc Dukes for eight years, while also coaching the Braves’ junior high squad. Fresh out of college with plenty of athleticism left in the tank, he made a strong first impression on the young men who looked up to him — both figuratively and literally.
“Coach Price was our seventh- and eighth-grade coach, and I would say the highlight of that for us was beating West Jones for the Southern Athletic Conference championship our eighth-grade year,” South Jones Class of ’85 graduate Tony Heidelberg said. “Once we got to the high school level, his role with us as an assistant was more about player development, and to us, having him there was always monumental.
“We were still kids, and he was this 6-foot-6 guy who could still dunk and shoot, and he would practice with us to help prepare Roger Boyd and some of the other bigger guys for bigger competition.”
“It was remarkable because we got to play against a guy who, in my opinion, really should’ve been in the NBA,” Boyd added. “The things he showed me as far as how to become a better basketball player took my game to a whole different level.”
After Dukes stepped down, Price stepped up as a natural fit to be the Braves’ head coach. “I’m going to be the best I can and give the players what they deserve,” Price told former sports writer Scott Williams after accepting the job.
Boyd became a leader and go-to playmaker during Price’s first year as a head coach, and with great performance came great opportunities. As a senior, he received a scholarship to Price’s alma mater, where he played for the Golden Eagles from 1987-89.
The doors Price helped open for him on the court, however, paled in comparison to the doors he opened to his own home, where Boyd was essentially welcomed as a member of the family by Price, his wife Kathryn and his children Marcus and LaShunda.
“If it wasn’t for Coach Price, there never would’ve been a Roger Boyd to play basketball at South Jones,” Boyd said. “I was getting into a lot of trouble going into my sophomore year, and he came to my house and told my mom that he would take on the responsibility of making sure that I did the right things and became a better person.
“A lot of folks didn’t know it, but he took me in, and I lived with him and his family from my sophomore year through my senior year of high school. When the basketball games were over, I was learning from him about other aspects of life through the way he treated his family and his community. I’ve never met a harder worker, a better man or a better father.”
Heidelberg believes that was ultimately the key to Price’s success for so many years. He didn’t stop coaching after the final buzzer, and he had a knack for meeting people wherever they needed him the most.
“He was a lot of things for a lot of people, and he had the ability to identify who needed what,” Heidelberg said. “I always had a father figure and a mother figure in my house, but a lot of other young men didn’t have that. So to me, he was an uplifter, but to them, he became what they were missing at home.”
Although each season created its own share of memories, few were more special to Price than those spent coaching his son Marcus, who became one of the best young scorers in the Pine Belt while playing for his dad. The Leader-Call’s 1992 awards for Coach of the Year and Player of the Year both went to the Price family, as the duo led South Jones to a 24-6 record and finished runners-up for the South State title.
Marcus went on to follow in his father’s footsteps and achieve success as a coach. He led the Laurel Tornadoes to two state championships before accepting a head coaching job at Gulfport in 2022, utilizing many of the things he learned from years of watching his dad at South Jones.
Price inspired other championship-winning coaches as well, including Laurel girls’ basketball coach Sherri Cooley, who began her stint at South Jones just as Price’s was coming to a close.
“I worked with Coach Price for a short period of time at South Jones, and it was toward the end of his career, but I got to know him better after his retirement,” Cooley said. “I would see him at the Laurel games, where he was supporting his son Marcus, and he would always give me a big hug and encouraging words.
“After winning the state championship at Laurel (in 2021), Coach Price reached out to express how proud he was of me and of all my accomplishments and wished me the best. Those words meant a lot to me. He was one of the most caring and genuine people I’ve ever met, and he has blessed a lot of people.”
Price’s impact extended far beyond those he met in the gym. He’s remembered by many as a driver’s education instructor who often went above and beyond to teach his students and show them kindness.
“That sweet man taught me how to drive,” Adriane Helton shared. “I was so nervous, but his calm demeanor helped me through it.”
“Every morning, he would have me or my driving buddy drive to Sunshine Donuts in Laurel, and (he would) always get a bag of donut holes and a chocolate milk for each of us,” Holly Robinson added. “He hit the brake on me a few times.”
Even in retirement, Price remained a source of encouragement for his former students. Heidelberg, who now resides in Vicksburg as a lawyer, a judge and Vice President of Governmental Affairs and Counsel at Premier Gaming Group, said Price was always there to celebrate with him during the highs and uplift him during the lows.
“Around six years ago, when I found out he was battling cancer (Multiple Myeloma), I was also battling colon cancer at that time,” Heidelberg recalled. “I would go visit with him, and we’d talk through some of those things together … He’d say, ‘Tony, I always knew you had something special in you, not just as a player or a student, but in life. I always knew you had it in you, and that’s why I always tried to push all of you to be your best.’”
Through decades of dedication to his craft, Price far exceeded his goal to give his players what they deserved. It’s often said that the greatest players bring the best out of their teammates, and Price gave them an example of how to do just that, both on and off the court.
