A headline from the July 13, 1985 edition of the Laurel Leader-Call read: “Casey Price is right for head coaching spot” at South Jones High School, and few could’ve imagined just how right that really was.

On Sunday, families across the globe will gather to celebrate the fathers who have impacted their lives. In the meantime, many throughout Ellisville and Jones County will be gathering Saturday to celebrate the life and legacy of longtime South Jones basketball coach Casey Price, who was regarded by many as a father-figure for generations of students whose lives he touched in many different ways. 

