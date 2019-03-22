As far back as the late 1980s, I can remember picking an NCAA basketball bracket. In the early 2000s, I won a pool of more than 400 people and have a plaque that the administrators mailed me somewhere.
Last year was the first time in … well as long as I can remember… that I didn’t do a pool with my family and friends. Well, I fixed that this year and made it easier on everyone, as I found a free pool-hosting site online (poolhost.com) and there are 19 of us vying for the title.
I also filled out 20 additional brackets online at ESPN.com on its Tourney Challenge.
It is so much easier to open an app or go online and look at standings than it is to have to tally up everyone’s scores after each day of the tourney. Plus, it gives everyone else the chance to see how their competition is faring throughout the Big Dance.
The one thing that isn’t controllable — and we know it’s coming every year — is an upset. And, boy, can they be upsetting.
The first game of this year’s tourney featured No. 10 seed Minnesota knocking off No. 7 seed Louisville. One game in and we already have our first upset. Since 1984 (when the Big Dance expanded to 64 teams), there have been an average of 12 upsets according to seeds, in every tourney. So, there is still some agony left for some teams, fans and us prognosticators.
It doesn’t matter how many brackets I fill out. It doesn’t matter how many years I have filled out a bracket, I still am craving a perfect first round more than anything.
At first, I just wanted to be a perfect 16-0 after the opening day of the tourney, and that happened two years ago.
After a 16-0 start on Day 1 of the 2017 edition of March Madness, Day 2 of the first round started out pretty sparkling as I won the first six games of the day and then correctly picked the winner of game seven of the day to move to 23-0 … and, then, the wheels came off. In the final nine games of the opening round, I was a mere 3-6 to finish 26-6 in the opening round.
Now, don’t get me wrong, picking 26 out of 32 games correctly is nothing to scoff at, but I want that 32-0 start so bad.
As of this writing, on a beautiful, sunny and clear Thursday afternoon, I am 4-0 in six of my 21 brackets (I told you picking ain’t easy). Maybe there’s at least one of them that will go the distance in the first round. But, most importantly, I am 4-0 in the family and friends bracket. And that will hold more weight than any of the other five brackets will.
I used to subscribe to the notion that there was a possibility of getting lucky enough to pick a perfect bracket, but that ship sailed many moons ago.
Heck, you are more likely to win the Mega Millions lottery and get struck by lightning twice in the same day, in the exact same spot 12 hours apart than you are to pick a perfect NCAA bracket.
The mathematical probability of someone correctly picking every game of the Big Dance correctly is a staggering 1 in 9.2 quintillion. That is a 9.2 followed by 17 zeros. However, like Jim Carrey’s character Lloyd Christmas said in the movie Dumb and Dumber — “So you’re telling me there’s a chance?”
Well, there is always a chance, but if you’re banking on cashing in on a perfect bracket, you might as well trash it now and go by some lottery tickets.
But it is still so much fun to keep up with a bracket, especially the one that is most important — my friends and family one.
Watching as the madness unfolds this time of year (these first four days of the tourney) are possibly one of the most exciting and amazing stretches on the sports calendar every year.
It just never gets old. Ever. Because you never know what is going to happen. You can always guess, but you never know which college basketball giant is going to fall early and which school(s) will be this year’s Cinderella story.
Those are just a couple of the reasons that make March Madness so appealing to so many people. It’s just pure fun.
Now, I got to get back to the hoops action because No. 15 Bradley has a 1-point lead over No. 2 Michigan State at halftime.
Could our first giant be set to fall? Are the Braves looking to wear the slipper?
Now, don’t get upset if you picked Michigan State to win it all, because there’s always next year. Plus, you can get to the Louisiana state line from the Free State in a little more than an hour.
•
Guru Nichols is former sports editor of the Leader-Call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.