Purvis' Cannon Turner (25) and South Jones' Ryley Parker look for a call on a close play at home plate in the sixth inning Tuesday. Parker was called out, a ruling he didn't agree with. (Photos by Timothy Milling)
In the bottom of the fifth inning and trailing Purvis 5-3, South Jones junior Dylan Causey hit a double to left field, driving in Lane Steinwinder. Ryley Parker, steaming around third base, slid head-first into home plate with a would-be tying run.
But it wasn’t meant to be, as Parker was tagged out at home, ending the rally. The Braves didn’t score the rest of the way in a 6-4 loss to Purvis (7-4).
“They are a really good ballclub,” South Jones (4-5) head coach Mason Strickland said. “Tonight we just got down, and Parker came out tasked with shutting the door on us, and he did it.”
Purvis took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on a Jacob Parker home run that scored Desmond Bolar.
The Braves battled back in the bottom of the inning thanks to three Purvis errors and a two-RBI double by Cambridge McDaniel to take a 3-2 lead.
But Purvis rebounded in the top of the fifth with three runs to take a 5-3 lead. The Tornadoes added a run in the top of the seventh.
Parker struck out two Braves in the bottom of the seventh to end any threat and earn the save. Eli Rowe pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowed four runs on four hits and struck out five.
Connor Moore pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed five earned runs, seven hits, three walks and he struck out five.
“Connor came out and competed well,” Strickland said. “He left some pitches hanging that they were able to take advantage of, and he knows that, too. All-in-all, he played very well. All of our guys today pitched very well and competed in the box the whole game.”
South Jones is about to begin the important part of the schedule and Strickland said he is pleased with the direction the team is headed.
“We feel good going into district play this week,” Strickland said. “We didn’t get the result we wanted tonight, but at the same time, our guys are battling good ballclubs and coming to practice every day. That’s all we can ask as a coaching staff for our guys to come out and compete.
“We want to play the best of the best to get the results we want to see. ... Going forward, we’re 0-0. With regional play starting, it's a brand new season.”
South Jones is scheduled to host Hattiesburg on Friday at 7 p.m.
