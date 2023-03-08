sj baseball-2.JPG

Purvis' Cannon Turner (25) and South Jones' Ryley Parker look for a call on a close play at home plate in the sixth inning Tuesday. Parker was called out, a ruling he didn't agree with. (Photos by Timothy Milling)

 
SJ baseball-1.JPG

In the bottom of the fifth inning and trailing Purvis 5-3, South Jones junior Dylan Causey hit a double to left field, driving in Lane Steinwinder. Ryley Parker, steaming around third base, slid head-first into home plate with a would-be tying run.

But it wasn’t meant to be, as Parker was tagged out at home, ending the rally. The Braves didn’t score the rest of the way in a 6-4 loss to Purvis (7-4).

