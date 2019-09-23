By Brad Crowe
Northeast Jones fell to 2-3 on the season after Friday night’s road loss to the Purvis Tornadoes by a score of 34-10. Despite early success on offense, turnovers in key moments allowed the Tornadoes to pull away for a big win in front of their home crowd.
Purvis’ offense put together a scoring drive in less than two minutes after the opening kickoff, ending with a 12-yard touchdown pass to take an early lead. The Tigers pushed the ball down the field on the following drive, but it was cut short by a fumble. The Tornadoes then extended their lead with a 41-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Ty Badon.
Northeast Jones responded with 10 unanswered points in the second quarter to narrow the deficit to four points entering halftime. The home team, however, outscored the Tigers 20-0 with three touchdowns in the second half, slowly pulling away for their second win of the season. Badon led both teams in offensive production on the night with 156 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
The Tigers will be back at home Friday night to take on the Aggies of Forrest County Agricultural High School in their final non-district matchup of the season.
(0) comments
