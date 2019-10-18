QUITMAN — Northeast Jones quarterback Mason Smith threw two long touchdown passes and ran for another, but Quitman caught a couple of bombs — and a couple of big breaks — to hand the Tigers their first region loss of the season, 41-31, on Friday night.
A Tiger turnover on the first series turned into a quick six for the home team when quarterback Jed Lewis ran it in. Smith hit Jaylon Hudson with a 60-yard scoring strike to tie it two minutes later.
The Panthers (6-3, 3-0 Region 5-4A) pounced again when Brandon Hicks scored on a 20-yard run on the series to regain the lead. The teams continued to trade TDs early in the second quarter when Smith sneaked in for a 1-yard score. Jason Garcia gave the Tigers (4-5, 2-1) the lead, 17-14, with a 31-yard field goal midway through the period.
The home team responded quickly, scoring on a 62-yard pass from Lewis to Mo Lang seconds later. In the final ticks of the half, Quitman was lined up to attempt a 23-yard field goal. The Tigers broke through and blocked the kick, but the ball bounced off a defender and the Panthers ran it in for a TD that gave them a 27-17 lead at the break.
Lewis finished off the first drive of the second half with a 16-yard TD pass to Fred Scruggs for a 34-17 lead, but the Tigers answered near the end of the third quarter.
Zymarrian Ducksworth capped off an eight-play, 77-yard drive with a 2-yard TD to pull within 34-24 and a Garcia 34-yard yard field goal attempt bounced off the right upright near the end of the period.
Early in the fourth, Lewis found Scruggs all alone again for a 67-yard score that gave the home team a cushion, 41-24. Smith connected with Hudson again for a 79-yard TD with just over a minute to go, but Quitman recovered an onside kick attempt and ran out the clock.
Next Friday, region play continues, with the Tigers traveling to Mendenhall and the Panthers going to Richland.
