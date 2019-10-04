Taylorsville routes Bay Springs in soggy region opener
•
TAYLORSVILLE — The Taylorsville Tartars (6-1, 1-0) dominated in a 42-6 win over Bay Springs (5-1, 0-1) in the region-opener for both teams. Despite messy field conditions from a pregame downpour, the Tartars’ passing attack was on full display, lighting up the scoreboard en route to a five-touchdown victory.
The Tartars’ offense started the game by establishing the run game on a 9-minute drive that ended with a short touchdown run by junior running back Jeffery Pittman. Early in the second quarter, a long pass from Ty Keyes to Arterious Miller set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Travis Keyes to extend the lead.
After a three-and-out by the Bulldogs’ offense, sophomore Cedric Beavers returned a punt for another Tartars touchdown. Ty Keyes then threw two touchdown passes — both to Tyrese Keyes — in the final two minutes of the quarter to give Taylorsville a 35-0 lead entering halftime.
Lightning in the area forced halftime to last about an hour and, when play resumed, the two Keyes connected for a third time for 10-yard touchdown pass. Halfway through the fourth, Bay Springs scored its lone TD on a 26-yard run by LaMarcus Stubbs to close out the scoring.
Since Keyes took the starting quarterback job in 2017, the Tartars are 4-0 against the Bulldogs and 3-0 in games following a loss. With both teams touted as contenders for this year’s 2A South State title, there remains a high probability that they will meet again in November for another postseason showdown.
The Tartars will be on the road Friday to take on the Heidelberg Oilers, while Bay Springs will host Puckett.
