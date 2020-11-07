South Jones freshman Omarion Rogers scored two touchdowns, including one with less than three minutes remaining, as the Braves rallied to beat Natchez, 31-30, and earn a spot in the playoffs.
Rogers scored from 10 yards out with 2:59 on the clock to cap a seven-play, 64-yard game-winning drive that was kept alive when lineman Wesley Carmichael recovered a fumble in a scrum.
The Bulldogs didn’t go away quietly, though. One long pass and they were on the SJ 16-yard line, but the Braves caused a fumble, covered it and ran the clock down to 1 second from their own 1-yard line before punting out of the end zone and taking down the returner to take the win.
South capitalized on turnovers to jump up 17-0 early in the first minute of the second quarter, with Luke Griffin’s 26-yard scoring strike to BJ Hawthorn then a 1-yard run by Ricshawn Fair. The came just after Matt Smith kicked a 23-yard field goal with a little more than a minute to go in the first quarter.
Natchez came storming back when Traylon Minor scored from 10 yards out then tacked on a two-point run.
Rogers answered by breaking a 32-yard run to pay dirt and Smith added the kick for a 24-8 SJ lead late in the half.
But as the buzzer sounded, Mike Williams took a pass from big, left-handed QB Kyreek Murray, cut back across the field and scored from 46 yards to make it 24-14 at the break.
The Bulldogs kept up the momentum in the third quarter, with Minor scoring on a 31-yard run then adding a two-point run to make it a two-point game. Then in the final 30 seconds of the third, he scored from 10 yards and Raymone Bowman ran for two to give the visitors a 30-24 advantage going into the final period.
Natchez worked the clock on its next possession, but the Braves came up with a stop on fourth-and-4 at their own 36-yard line to get the ball back with 4:32 remaining to set up the winning drive.
Natchez finishes its season 2-5 and 0-4 in region play.
The Braves (3-4, 2-2 region), under first-year head coach Todd Breland, will host a playoff game at The Reservation next Friday night.
Look for more in Tuesday’s print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.