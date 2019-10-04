By The Daily Journal
OXFORD — There’s healthy respect for what Vanderbilt has accomplished in the passing game this season, and that’s how Ole Miss defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre expects the Commodores to attack.
But it’s not Priority One for the Rebels when Vanderbilt visits Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for a 6:30 kickoff tonight (Saturday).
That’s Ke’Shawn Vaughn.
A fifth-year senior and homegrown Nashville product, Vaughn’s 1,244 rushing yards last year were the second-most in a single season in Vanderbilt history.
Vaughn’s 95.9 yards per game in SEC play last season was the second most in the conference. He had five 100-yard games, one of those when he rushed for 127 yards against Ole Miss.
“He runs fast. He’s a hard runner. He’s going to try to get those extra yards,” Ole Miss outside linebacker Qaadir Sheppard said.
Pass defense is where the Rebels have been more vulnerable this season.
Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa passed for 418 yards and four TDs last week. The Rebels (2-3, 1-1 SEC) are currently ranked No. 13 in the SEC — ahead of only Vanderbilt — and No. 109 nationally in pass defense efficiency with a 153.66 opponent passer rating.
MacIntyre has focused this week on trying to get the Rebels off the field. Opponents are converting third downs with a 40.6 percent success rate.
Even with the Rebels’ struggles in coverage MacIntyre believes Ole Miss must first stop Vaughn and force a passing situation.
Vaughn averaged 4.9 yards per carry against Georgia but only rushed 15 times. He had just 56 yards on 17 carries against Purdue in week 2.
The Rebels are hoping that slowing down Vaughn will allow them to pressure graduate transfer quarterback Riley Neal, who hasn’t been a running threat.
“When you’re not playing well on the back end the best way to help us is to get to the quarterback. We were around (Tagovailoa), and he was elusive a few times,” MacIntyre said. “We’ve got to play tighter coverage. We’ve got play with better leverage. That goes back to coaching and the kids executing what we’re saying out there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.