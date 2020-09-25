Lane Kiffin will make his highly anticipated return to SEC football today (Saturday), as Ole Miss hosts Florida in the SEC’s opening weekend of 2020.
The Gators are projected by some to win the East this fall, and a win over the Rebels would be a strong start for coach Dan Mullen’s team toward meeting those preseason expectations. On the other side, Ole Miss finished 4-8 last fall and is transitioning into a new coaching regime amid the chaos of a very bizarre offseason.
While Florida is chasing an SEC East title and another New Year’s Six bowl, Ole Miss hopes to begin the process of a turnaround in 2020. The Rebels are 15-21 over the last three years and have posted back-to-back losing records. Kiffin is one of the offseason’s most notable hires and inherits an offense with potential for a breakout campaign. However, the defense is a bigger concern and may not be fixed in just one season’s time.
Florida has averaged more than 30 points per game in back-to-back seasons under Mullen and should have one of the best offenses in the SEC again this year. This unit finished third in the conference by averaging 33.2 points a contest and 6.5 yards per snap last fall. In order for this unit to take the next step, Mullen will rely on quarterback Kyle Trask to continue his progression, and better play has to come up front after the line struggled last season. Trask made his SEC debut last year, taking over the job in Florida’s 29-21 comeback victory against Kentucky after starter Feleipe Franks suffered a season-ending injury. Trask quickly emerged as one of the top passers in the SEC, connecting on 66.9 percent of his throws for 2,941 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Despite losing last season’s leading rusher Lamical Perine and three out of the team’s top five wide receivers, Florida’s offense is in good hands at the skill positions.
Tight end Kyle Pitts caught 54 passes for 649 yards in 2019 and ranks among the best in college football at his position. Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis top the depth chart at running back, but Miami transfer Lorenzo Lingard is also expected to see time in the backfield.
Ole Miss gave up 6.3 yards per play and 36.2 points a game in 2018, but showed some improvement on this side of the ball last season. The Rebels allowed 26.5 points per contest and held opponents to 5.8 yards per snap. Building off that improvement might be tough in 2020. There’s a new co-coordinator tandem calling the shots — DJ Durkin and Chris Partridge — and six starters return. However, the line is thin and concern remains in the secondary after it gave up 14 plays of 40 yards or more last fall.
All eyes will be on the quarterback position when Ole Miss takes the field today. Oak Grove native John Rhys Plumlee showcased his explosive running ability by recording 1,023 yards and 12 rushing scores last fall.
However, Plumlee’s passing (52.7 percent) is still a work in progress. Matt Corral (59 percent) is a better passer, but doesn’t offer the same explosiveness on the ground. Corral seems likely to start today, although Kiffin and coordinator Jeff Lebby could deploy both quarterbacks against a feisty Florida defense.
Skill-position talent isn’t the problem for Kiffin and the Ole Miss offense. Running back Jerrion Ealy rushed for 722 yards and caught 20 passes last fall and is one of the SEC’s top rising stars for 2020. Ealy will have help in the backfield from Hattiesburg High graduate "Snoop" Conner, who tallied 512 yards in his freshman season with the Rebels. The receiving corps should rank among the best in the SEC. Elijah Moore is back as the No. 1 target after catching 67 passes for 850 yards and six scores last fall. There is a handful of talented receivers poised to step up in 2020, including Braylon Sanders, Jonathan Mingo and Laurel native Dontario Drummond.
While the Rebels have enough skill talent and quarterback depth to make this one interesting, the offensive line opens the year as a huge concern. Projected starting center Eli Johnson opted to transfer, which shifted starting guard Ben Brown to the middle. Ole Miss will lean on a pair of freshmen – Jeremy James and Reese McIntyre – to fill the void at guard, with Nick Broeker and Royce Newman at tackle. The Rebels allowed only 21 sacks last year, but the offseason shuffling may make it difficult for this group to match that number in 2020.
Florida returns five starters off a defense that held teams to 15.5 points a game and ranked second in the SEC against the run last fall. Additionally, coordinator Todd Grantham’s group limited offenses to 4.9 yards a play and led the SEC by registering 49 sacks over 13 games. Grantham has a few holes to fill at every level, but a strong foundation remains in place.
The long-awaited opening kickoff between the Gators and Rebels is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN and also broadcast on 99.3 FM radio.
