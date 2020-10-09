This evening, the two most productive passers in the SEC — Matt Corral and Mac Jones — will go head-to-head in an SEC West showdown between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Kickoff is set for 6:30 tonight (Saturday) on ESPN.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who served as an offensive coordinator for Alabama head coach Nick Saban, joked that his former boss was too old and bent out of shape to cover him on a football field. When the two teams meet at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, however, Kiffin will face a much taller task, as he attempts to slow down a Crimson Tide offense that has averaged 62 points per game against the Rebels over the past three seasons.
Ole Miss lost its opener to No. 5 Florida in an explosive offensive battle, but bounced back in a wild 42-41 overtime win over Kentucky last weekend. The Rebels now hope that they can knock off No. 2 Alabama at home, which would make Kiffin the first former Saban assistant to topple his former employer’s team.
"I think that's a storyline," Kiffin said, "but I don't think it's really that big a deal. We worked together for three years, (I) learned a lot from him, had a great run, very productive teams with a lot of great players and a lot of great wins.
"We have the No. 1 team in the country coming in. In my opinion, the premier program in the country. No offense to Clemson, you know, those are the two premier programs that are operating at the highest level over the last, whatever, 10 years. And this one's doing it in the SEC, so it's a little bit harder."
Ole Miss trailed 28-14 early in the third quarter against Kentucky before rallying with three unanswered touchdowns. An extra point made by Hattiesburg native Luke Logan in overtime provided the margin of victory. The Rebels sit just below the Tide at fourth in the FBS in passing offense, averaging 381.5 yards per game through the air. Ole Miss also ranks 42nd nationally in rushing, with an average of 154.5 yards per game on the ground, led by former Hattiesburg star Snoop Conner and former Jackson Prep star Jerrion Ealy.
Corral, who outlasted Oak Grove alum John Rhys Plumlee to win Kiffin’s first quarterback battle in Oxford, has connected on 46 of 60 pass attempts for 715 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception.
Former Laurel standout Dontario Drummond has contributed scoring plays all three times he has touched the ball in the first two games, reeling in two catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns against Florida and connecting with Plumlee on a 45-yard touchdown toss to show off passing skills he gained while playing quarterback during his youth football days.
Elijah Moore boasts a team-leading 20 receptions for 319 yards and a score on the season, while Kenny Yeboah (8 catches, 174 yards and 2 TDs) and Jonathan Mingo (8 catches, 128 yards and 2 TDs) have served as solid secondary options in what has proven to be a deep, talented group of receivers.
Though the offensive numbers are exceptional, Ole Miss has struggled defensively in its first two games. The Rebels were shredded in the opener by Florida and then were gashed for 557 yards and 41 points against Kentucky. That kind of showing could be detrimental against an Alabama offense that has not skipped a beat despite having to replace four first-round draft picks from last fall.
Alabama ranks fifth among FBS teams in passing offense this season, racking up 369 yards per game through the air, and the Tide ranks third in scoring with an average of 45 points per game. Jones, who won the starting quarterback position over true freshman Bryce Young, has completed 38 of 51 passes for 684 yards and six touchdowns. DeVonta Smith leads the receiving corps in receptions with 14 for 152 yards and a score. Jaylen Waddle and John Metchie III have been the biggest down field threats, however, both averaging more than 21 yards per catch in their first two games as starters on Saban’s offense.
If the two coaches' familiarity with one another plays a factor, such would not seem to favor Kiffin. Saban is 20-0 in games against head coaches who have worked for him.
Saban ran his record to 4-0 against former assistant Jimbo Fisher in a 52-24 victory against Texas A&M last Saturday.
When Kiffin was Tennessee's head coach in 2009, he fell just short of taking down the Tide in a 12-10 loss.
"Everybody says (the former assistants) know him," Kiffin said. "Well, he knows the assistants. I think it goes both ways."
