STARKVILLE — Joe Moorhead has made it a point to recruit the state of Mississippi extremely hard.
The effort of Moorhead and his staff to keep the state’s best prospects at home was evidenced during the early signing period on Wednesday. Of Mississippi State’s 22 signees, 17 hailed from programs within the Magnolia State.
“I think it’s important that we dominate our state,” Moorhead said. “I think we’ve done a very, very good job of making sure we keep the top talent at home.”
The Bulldogs brought in eight of the state’s Top 20 recruits and 12 of the Top 30, according to 247Sports.com. Grenada four-star cornerback Emmanuel Forbes and Philadelphia four-star wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin, who are rated Mississippi’s No. 2 and No. 5 prospects, respectively, both signed with MSU.
Another one of their prized in-state recruits is Armondous Cooley of Wayne County.
The 6-foot, 4-inch, 280-pound defensive lineman is rated as the nation's No. 67 defensive tackle and the No. 23 overall recruit in Mississippi by 247Sports.
As a senior, Cooley led the War Eagles’ defense with 84 total tackles and seven tackles for loss. He finished second in sacks with seven. Cooley turned a lot of heads last week with his performance as a member of the Mississippi All-Star team, both during practices and during the game. Cooley blocked an extra point attempt in OT that allowed Mississippi to secure a 17-16 victory over Alabama.
Having verbally committed to play in Starkville over eight months ago, Cooley said he remained unwavering in his decision throughout the last year of his high school career.
“I felt like it was the best decision for my family and me regarding football and my education,” said Cooley. “It’s the atmosphere there. Everyone I know likes it there. My family does too, and I know they support my journey to Starkville.”
“He has his mind made up back in the spring during track season,” said assistant coach Kevin Gandy. “We encouraged him to weigh all of his options, which he did, but he was just zoned in on State.”
After signing his LOI on Wednesday, Cooley received a FaceTime call from Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead, congratulating him on joining the Bulldogs’ 2020 recruiting class.
“You have an incredible work ethic,” said Moorhead to Cooley. “I see videos of you on Twitter, working on your pass rush and other things when no one’s forcing you too. I know you’ll be a great kid on and off the field.”
In his first three classes, Moorhead has signed 67 percent (44 of 66) of his players from programs within Mississippi’s borders. So far in the 2020 class, a dozen of the Bulldogs’ signees come from the state’s high school ranks while the other five are junior college products of the Magnolia State.
“It’s frustrating sometimes because you want to offer them all but you can’t,” Moorhead said. “There’s some that are good enough but you can’t offer them because of needs or numbers. But I promise you that we’re doing our dangdest to make sure that this thing starts inside out and we’re evaluating and developing relationships and doing our best to keep the best in-state kids at home.”
Moorhead has already gotten a head start on the next two classes as well. Two of MSU’s three commitments for 2021 come from Mississippi while its lone 2022 pledge is Tupelo tight end Jacarius Clayton.
—Brad Crowe contributed
