The 2022 tennis season ended with heartbreak for Northeast Jones standout Ridge Jones, who came excruciatingly close to securing his first state title during his second appearance at state championships. But he never gave up on his goals, returning home to work even harder toward self improvement, both on and off the court. Last week, his dedication paid off with a return to the big stage in Oxford and a first-place finish in boys’ singles, making him the first state champion in NEJ’s program history. 

Jones’ journey as a tennis player began in 2017, when he was flipping through channels on his TV and stumbled across a tennis match that caught his eye. The greatness of a few renowned champions, such as Venus and Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic, inspired him to purchase a racket and try his hand at the sport.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.