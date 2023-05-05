The 2022 tennis season ended with heartbreak for Northeast Jones standout Ridge Jones, who came excruciatingly close to securing his first state title during his second appearance at state championships. But he never gave up on his goals, returning home to work even harder toward self improvement, both on and off the court. Last week, his dedication paid off with a return to the big stage in Oxford and a first-place finish in boys’ singles, making him the first state champion in NEJ’s program history.
Jones’ journey as a tennis player began in 2017, when he was flipping through channels on his TV and stumbled across a tennis match that caught his eye. The greatness of a few renowned champions, such as Venus and Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic, inspired him to purchase a racket and try his hand at the sport.
“I would go outside and just hit the ball against the wall,” Jones recalled. “I asked my mom (Donna Jones) if we could go play tennis one day, so we came here to the Laurel Country Club, where they were having a junior team tennis match. They needed an extra player, so they asked me to play.
“I just fell in love with it, and I have not stopped since.”
Jones was a natural. He quickly mastered the fundamentals of the game and began rising through the ranks as one of the better players in Jones County.
“It really wasn’t super hard for me to understand the game,” Jones said. “I watched it a lot, so I guess I just mimicked the professionals. It came pretty easily for me.”
His ninth-grade year, he made his first appearance on the state championship stage. He played mixed doubles with fellow NEJ Tiger Julia Blackledge and reached the semifinals, which added even more fuel to his fire to continue working on his craft.
He returned to state championships for a second time as sophomore, this time competing in the boys’ singles tournament. He reached the final round, where he was edged out by Stone County’s Tristan Hill for the the 2022 state title.
Having gotten so close that he could almost taste it, Jones’ resolve again became even stronger.
“A lot of kids would’ve taken that heartbreak and just pack it up and be done with it,” said his longtime tennis coach Ben Berry. “But no, he put in the work. He lost weight over the summer, changed his diet, changed his routines, changed the way he hit the ball ... He grinded and came back even stronger.”
Focused and determined, Jones worked his way back to the big stage for a third time last week. He soared through the first three rounds to once again reach the final, which pitted him against New Albany's Bradyn Bowman. He leaped ahead early with a win in the first set and found himself up 4-1 five games into the match. Then fatigue started to set in, Jones recalled, forcing him to dig deeper and find the strength to finish the match.
“My knees and my arms started to cramp and lock up, and I remember just thinking, ‘Lord, just let me get through this,’” Jones said. “I was getting tired, but I knew I was so close, so I didn’t want to give up. It was something else.”
Jones pressed forward to win the following two games, defeating Hill, 6-1. He’d finally done it. He was a state champion.
“I couldn’t be happier for him because he put in the hours, and he kept working when a lot of people would’ve given up,” Berry said. “It came down to who wanted it more, and he definitely wanted it more. He’s one of the hardest-working players I’ve ever coached, and I believe he’s going to be one of the best players to ever come out of Jones County.”
So, what’s next for NEJ’s first tennis state champ? Well, he was already back at the Laurel Country Club on Thursday, eager to attend tryouts for next year’s team. He wants to strive for even more success next spring as a senior, and he wants to be a local ambassador for the sport that’s brought him so much joy over the past six years.
“That’s what I’ve been trying to do at our school, and I’m excited that we have a lot of new faces tryng out this year,” Jones said. “I just want to make tennis bigger in Jones County because there isn’t a lot of awareness for it. West Jones is the only school with its own courts, and I’d love for Northeast and South to get courts because we’re having to share them everywhere we go.
“I really wish more kids would get into it because it’s such a fun sport. Your parents aren’t going to harp on you like they do at baseball or football games, and you’re going to have a great time with your friends.”
