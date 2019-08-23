FOREST — In a highly anticipated rematch of the Class 2A state championship, the Taylorsville Tartars rolled over Scott Central, 32-12, on Thursday in the season-opener for both teams.
Junior quarterback Ty Keyes, who missed the 2A title game with an injury, led the way with 1o completions on 30 attempts for 322 yards and four touchdowns as Taylorsville (1-0) built a 20-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
His biggest target, Jabez Griffith, caught six passes for 140 yards and two TDs. Travis Keyes led the rushing attack with 16 carries for 107 yards and a score.
Next Thursday, the Tartars will be on the road again for a Thursday night showdown against the rival Raleigh Lions.
