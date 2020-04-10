With today’s feature story being about West Jones baksetball great Carolyn Jones-Young, a true trailblazer for women’s basketball, I felt it was only fitting to shine a light on one of our area’s budding young stars, JerNize Gammage, whose remarkable talent has given her the chance to follow in Young's footsteps.
As a floor general for the South Jones Lady Braves, Gammage has been catching the eyes of many fans, coaches and scouts as one of the Pine Belt’s most promising young basketball players.
While watching her play, most are wowed by her athleticism and aggression on the court. When looking at the team’s official roster, however, they’re even more blown away to discover that Gammage is a 15-year-old ninth-grader.
Back in February, Gammage completed her second season as a Lady Brave. With a year of experience under her belt, she embraced a new leadership role on the team and posted staggering numbers.
Gammage led the Lady Braves in scoring with a season total of 574 points, averaging 20 points per game.
For the coaches who have gotten the opportunity to work with Gammage, her early success has been no surprise. Former Lady Braves' head coach Sherri Cooley said Gammage’s potential was evident from the first time she saw her pick up a basketball.
“My first time I saw JerNize on the court was a couple of years ago at eighth-grade tryouts,” said Cooley, who now coaches the Laurel Lady Tornadoes. “It didn’t take long for me to figure out that she was at the wrong tryouts. I moved her up to varsity and she started for me as an eighth-grader.”
Gammage received numerous awards during her first season with the Lady Braves, leading the team in rebounds.
She was also the team’s third-leading scorer behind last year's senior duo of Kelsi Jackson and Jordan Clark.
“(JerNize) is lightning quick and can get to the basket whenever she wants to,” Cooley said. “She’s one of those rare players who can easily play all five positions.
"I hated leaving her when I left South Jones, but when they hired Coach Jay Stafford, I knew she would be in good hands and continue to grow. She’s one of the best players in the state and she’ll be making a lot of noise for years to come.”
Stafford, the former boys' basketball coach at Northeast Jones who just completed his first season as head coach of the Lady Braves, said he had heard about Gammage and her abilities before he ever actually saw her play.
Once he saw her in action, he knew instantly that the hype was deserved.
“I had heard that she was tough and very skilled,” Stafford said. “I noticed during the first couple of practices that she could do things that I haven't seen very many girls do. Her ability to take a defender off the bounce and attack the basketball showed me that she could be a really good offensive player.”
When asked what comes next in the development of such a young player who already possesses great skill, Stafford said the plan is to focus on the intangibles that could allow Gammage to take her game to an even higher level.
“We’re working with her on leadership and mental toughness,” said Stafford. “This year, I had a really good group of seniors who led us in big moments. Going forward, JerNize is going to have to step up and lead the team in the right direction, both on and off the court.”
Gammage has most recently been ranked as No. 2 overall in Mississippi’s 2023 recruiting class and she's garnered attention from several local college programs. Her physical abilities paired with leadership and mental toughness, Stafford said, could allow Gammage to continue setting herself apart as a star high school player and recruit.
“When college coaches are scouting you, they watch every aspect of your game,” said Stafford. “They're watching how you react when you face adversity, when shots aren’t falling or calls aren’t going your way."
Stafford said their assessments of players go far beyond what actually occurs on the court.
"They're watching you when you’re sitting on the bench, looking to see if you’re supporting your teammates and controlling your body language," Stafford said. "They watch everything.”
In November, Gammage will take the floor once again to lead the Lady Braves into the 2020-21 season. Though she’ll only be a sophomore, everyone will see her coming and no one will take her lightly.
To any local hoops fans who aren’t already following Gammage’s game, this would be a great time to climb on board. The sky is her limit and her story is only just beginning.
•
Brad Crowe is sports editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at sports@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.