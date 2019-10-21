Just like many of you, tonight (Tuesday) I’ll be watching Game 1 of the 115th World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals. If you’re like Murph and me — two Cubs fans still running off fumes from 2016 like an old truck long overdue for an oil change — you might be a little torn on who to root for in this year’s Fall Classic. I’m not here to tell you who to pick, but if you’re looking for a reason to choose the Nationals, I know a Buddy who might be able to help.
By that, I mean Charles “Buddy” Myer, a man who has been celebrated by baseball fans in Washington, D.C., for nearly a century. You see, Washington has only been represented three times in World Series history. The last time was in 1933 when the original Washington team (then known as the Senators) fell in a five-game series against the New York Giants (now the Mets). Many baseball historians will tell you that Myer, a second baseman, was Washington’s best player that season. Why should we care? Well, because Buddy Myer was born and raised in Ellisville.
Yes, Myer is one of many legends in our area’s wealthy sports history. His baseball career began at Jones County A.H.S., which later became Jones County Junior College. After graduating in 1921, he went on to play at the college level for Mississippi A&M, which we now know as Mississippi State. As a sophomore, Myer agreed to a contract with Washington, but only under the terms that they would allow him to finish his education before turning pro. In 1924, he etched his name into the MSU baseball history books by hitting a grand slam in a 6-4 victory over Ole Miss, which is believed to have been the first grand slam in the history of Bulldogs' baseball.
In 1925, Myer began his long and successful career in the big leagues. In 17 seasons, he posted a batting average of .300 or higher nine times and racked up 2,131 career hits. In 1928, he led the American League in stolen bases, and in 1935, he was crowned the AL batting champion. Myer is remembered as a two-time All Star, a two-time AL champion. He was also famously involved in one of MLB’s all-time nastiest brawls with Ben Chapman, an infamous trash-talking pitcher for the Yankees.
Do we really even need more reasons to like Buddy? Honestly, who hasn’t dreamed of socking one of the Yankees? If that one won’t do the trick, I’m not sure what will.
Myer had a tremendous career and became one of the first to represent Jones County as a professional athlete. His accomplishments inspired many in later generations to follow suit and opened the door for them to follow their dreams. I’m not sure if the Good Lord has cable television, but if he does, you can bet Buddy will be tuning in this evening to cheer on the Nats as they attempt to win a second World Series title for the baseball fans in Washington.
•
Brad Crowe is sports editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.