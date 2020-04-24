Like many of you, I’ve been watching the annual NFL Draft for just about as long as I can remember. For me, personally, it’s one of the most exciting events of the year.
With the right amount of due diligence and strategy, even the worst teams in the league can use the draft to change the course of their entire franchise.
The first draft that I ever watched occurred 20 years ago, and it featured several players who did just that—change the course of history for the teams that selected them.
There was Jamal Lewis, the fourth overall pick by Baltimore who rushed for over 1,300 yards and helped the Ravens win a Super Bowl as a rookie.
Taken ninth overall was Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, who became one of the greatest Chicago Bears of all time. At 19 overall was former MVP running back Shaun Alexander.
There was even a guy named Tom Brady, a sixth-round selection who led the New England Patriots to eight AFC Championships and six Super Bowls in an 18-year span. How’s that for changing history?
But I wasn’t watching to see any of those guys. I was watching to see what would happen to a group of Southern Miss Golden Eagles that had sparked my interest as a young kid, kickstarting a life-long love affair with the game of football.
The first to have his name called was Todd Pinkston, a physical wide receiver who burst onto the national scene during his junior and senior seasons as a Golden Eagle.
Pinkston was taken with the fifth pick of the second round by the Philadelphia Eagles, and he helped them reach Super Bowl XXXIX in 2004, even catching four passes for 82 yards in the big game.
Late in the third round, the Jacksonville Jaguars took one of USM’s fan favorites, T.J. Slaughter. With a style of play that lived up to his name, Slaughter led the ‘Nasty Bunch’ in tackles as a senior linebacker during one of the program’s most memorable seasons.
He didn’t enjoy the same success in the pros, spending eight seasons with five different teams, but his name still carries a lot of weight with many local fans.
Taken way back in the sixth round by the Ravens was the great Adalius Thomas.
After winning a Super Bowl in his rookie season, Thomas went on to earn Pro Bowl selections twice over the next four years. He even
made the first-team All Pro roster in 2006, scoring more defensive touchdowns than anyone in the league.
My favorite of the group, Sherrod Gideon, didn’t hear his name called until the sixth round.
He was taken right after Brady by the New Orleans Saints. Gideon was electric on the field at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
As a junior, he was voted an honorable mention for the All-American team by multiple publications, and in 2004 he was voted onto Conference USA’s All-Decade team.
These four were the leaders of what I still consider one of my all-time favorite football teams to watch. Not long after they left, Southern Miss trademarked the phrase “Anyone, Anywhere, Anytime,” a slogan that was largely based on the success they had with the program.
Anyone? Absolutely. The ‘99 Golden Eagles took on three nationally ranked non-conference opponents, two of which were in the top five.
Anywhere? You got it. All three of those games were played on the road, versus No. 4 Nebraska, No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 14 Alabama.
Anytime? They covered that one, too, butting heads with Nebraska and A&M in back-to-back games. Even more, they did so just before their biggest conference match of the year on the road against No. 16 East Carolina.
Tonight, many of us will be following the final four rounds of this year’s draft to see where our local prospects will end up. Many of them have the potential to be just as great in the league as they have been with their previous teams.
Considering that, I couldn’t help but take a moment to pay homage to the group of local prospects that first introduced me to the NFL Draft.
In closing, congratulations to all of the local players who were a part of this year's draft. Go show the rest of the world what South Mississippi is made of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.