Take a moment to reflect on some of your all-time favorite sports memories. What makes them so special that you still remember them years or even decades later?
For many of us, the moments that stick out the most in our minds are those when the world of sports collided with real life and inspired us to move forward despite difficult circumstances.
From Sammy Sosa trotting around the bases waving an American flag after 9/11 to the New Orleans Saints’ triumphant return to the Superdome in 2006 after Hurricane Katrina, the most beautiful moments in sports history have often occurred as direct responses to real-life tragedies.
Now is no different. Even at a time where it seems as if sports have vanished from our lives, a closer look will reveal countless reports of athletes and sports organizations using their platforms to help those who are being affected by the recent coronavirus outbreak in the United States and all over the world.
In fact, you don’t even have to look that far. Today’s featured sports story tells of three former Laurel Tornadoes who are using their platforms to help provide meals for local children since their schools have been closed.
Two of them are preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft, and the other is preparing for his senior year as a Division I quarterback at Tulane. At a time in which no one would blame them for focusing on themselves, they’ve reached out and make a difference in the community that raised them. Isn’t that what it’s all about?
Many professional athletes are using their resources to help out on a larger scale. New Orleans Saints icon and future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees announced Thursday that he and his wife are donating $5 million to the state of Louisiana, one of the nation’s most impacted regions.
There’s also Conor McGregor, the brightest jewel in Dana White’s UFC crown, who has donated more than $1 million worth of medical supplies to hospitals in his native Ireland.
Stories like these are happening nearly every day, as more and more sports figures step up to make positive impacts in a world that is clearly hurting. While it can be easy for us as fans to become bitter over the lack of sports entertainment, I think it’s important that we recognize and appreciate the impacts athletes are making off the field during this crisis.
When all of this is over, the games will be back on with more anticipation and excitement than ever. Attendance numbers will spike as we all flood into arenas, ballparks and stadiums to celebrate the return of our favorite stars playing our favorite games.
Frankly, we could be on the brink of perhaps one of the most vibrant eras in modern sports history.
So take a deep breath and relax. The competition will be back and better than ever before we know it.
Until then, just sit back and admire the beauty of how sports figures all over the world are extending their hands to help us all during a time of need.
Sports and real life have collided once again, and the memories that come out of it will be priceless. After all, this is why we love sports.
In closing, I’d like to share that, for the time being, we will be transitioning to just one sports section per week, which will be published each Saturday. The extra space in Tuesday’s and Thursday’s papers will be used for updates on COVID-19 and its growing impact on our area.
Our hope is to provide as much information as possible about the situation at hand so that our local communities remain healthy and safe throughout these uncertain time.
Brad Crowe is sports editor. He can be reached at sports@leader-call.com.
