Rest In peace, Kobe. 

The passion we develop as sports fans creates so many incredible moments and memories. We get to experience the joy of seeing breakthroughs, triumphs and redemption achieved by people we spend our whole lives idolizing. Sadly, this weekend served as a chilling reminder that all of those things come with a price.
On Sunday, many of us were punched in the gut by the tragic loss of NBA icon Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.
For many people, including myself, he was a hero. I’ve shared several times in different columns that basketball has always been my favorite sport. Like many others, my love for the game was fueled for years by the legacy of a 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Lower Merion High School in Pennsylvania.
When I was 6 years old, my dad introduced me to the NBA. He was in the hospital for a while that year, and each night I would lie on the bed beside him and watch basketball while he explained the game to me. That was in 1999, and a young kid named Kobe Bryant was already well on his way to becoming one of the new faces of the league.
My older brother and I both fell madly in love with the game. He became an avid Lakers fan, and I followed in my dad’s footsteps to be a Spurs fan. Our mom was a teacher, so many days after school we would spend hours in the gym pretending to be some of our favorite players, re-enacting some of our favorite moments from different games. Inevitably, many of those moments were created by Kobe Bryant, who quickly became one of the most polarizing figures of our childhood.
We followed Kobe’s career every step of the way — every high, every low and everything in between. I vividly remember watching him dual with Allen Iverson in the 2001 Finals, watching him do the unthinkable and threaten Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 100 points with 81 points in a single game and watching his return to glory as an NBA champion in June 2009. The memories we were given from watching him on the court are countless.
But his greatness didn’t end there. For me, the manner in which Kobe carried himself off the court was an incredibly positive influence in my life. He used his platform to impact the lives of millions. He inspired multiple generations to work harder, to go the extra mile and to love the process rather than the end result.
As if that wasn’t enough, Kobe taught us the power of a strong mind. He was fluent in three languages, and he had recently been studying Mandarin. He was an avid reader, a captivating speaker and an astute businessman. As a young kid who was often picked on for being “too smart,” it was mind-blowing to see a world-class athlete encouraging others to never stop learning and striving for knowledge.
I still haven’t processed Kobe’s death. As devastated as I am as a lifelong fan, I’m even more heartbroken for his family, who are currently mourning the loss of a husband, a father, a daughter and a sister. It’s always painful to see lives taken so early and unexpectedly.
As tough as Sunday was, it was only the beginning of what will surely be a long healing process for a lot of people. Ultimately, this is just a part of what we sign up for when we invest so much of ourselves into the games we love. It isn’t fair, but it’s simply a part of life.
Kobe Bryant will always be missed, but the impact he made through his life and career will never be forgotten. May we all learn to strive so greatly for our dreams that it becomes an inspiration to everyone who sees.
Rest In peace, Kobe.
Brad Crowe is sports editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at sports@leader-call.com.
