Northeast Jones junior running back Jadden Roberts had 19 carries for 230 yards and two touchdowns in Friday night’s first win of the season. The Tigers (1-2) topped Wingfield 42-28 as Rogers stepped up to lead the way in the running game. 

With senior running back Kijuan McMillan, last year’s leading rusher, still finishing up a recovery that head coach Keith Braddock described as “day-to-day,” several Tigers stepped up to replace his production on offense, with four players scoring touchdowns in Friday’s contest. Braddock said of all the impressive showings his players delivered, none stood out more than Roberts’ career-best performance.

