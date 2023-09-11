Northeast Jones junior running back Jadden Roberts had 19 carries for 230 yards and two touchdowns in Friday night’s first win of the season. The Tigers (1-2) topped Wingfield 42-28 as Rogers stepped up to lead the way in the running game.
With senior running back Kijuan McMillan, last year’s leading rusher, still finishing up a recovery that head coach Keith Braddock described as “day-to-day,” several Tigers stepped up to replace his production on offense, with four players scoring touchdowns in Friday’s contest. Braddock said of all the impressive showings his players delivered, none stood out more than Roberts’ career-best performance.
“He’s a really tough, physical football player, and he practices that same way to prepare for each game,” Braddock said of Roberts. “When Kijuan went down with an injury, Jadden really had to step up because he was one of the only guys left on the offense with experience.
“He definitely did just that on Friday. It was a big night for him, and I’m just really proud of him. He’s a really good high school football player and a great young man.”
Roberts’ two touchdowns were scored on short runs near the goal line after leading the team down the field with a methodical rushing attack. He repeated the process several times throughout the contest, with several of those drives opening the door for teammates to reach paydirt.
Senior quarterback Karsen Lightsey scored three touchdowns on the evening, cashing in twice on quarterback sneaks inside the 5-yard line and connecting with sophomore receiver Cooper Cooley on a pass to the end zone.
Six-foot-two, 260-pound freshman Percy Taylor gave reason to believe the future of NEJ’s running game can be just as ferocious, forcing his way through the middle of the Falcons’ defensive front on a 5-yard touchdown run.
Braddock said the Tigers’ defensive performance could’ve been a lot better in a lot of aspects. The Falcons’ dual-threat quarterback Camyrone Spiva caused issues for the unit throughout the night, but Braddock said his secondary stepped up to prevent game-breaking plays on the outside.
“Wingfield did a good job of not allowing our strongsuit to become a factor, which is our D-line,” Braddock said. “Our D-line is pretty big, and those guys typically do a great job, but (Wingfield) basically took them out of the picture. Fortunately, our defensive backs did a really good job of setting the edge, and they rolled that guy (Spiva) out on a lot of pass plays, so we were able to adjust and get the job done.”
Week 4 will present another non-region challenge for the Tigers, who will host the rival South Jones Braves (1-2) for the 58th matchup between the two programs. Braddock said he expects this one to be tightly contested, as is usual in the rivalry, so his team will need to deliver an even stronger effort than it did during its first win.
“We’ve got to keep building on what we’re doing on offense,” Braddock said. “Hopefully we’ll have (Kijuan) back in the mix to give us a little more depth and another dimension in the run game, and hopefully we can clean up a few things on defense and be more effective in that department.
“It should be another good one.”
