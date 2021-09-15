There was a time not long ago where the
idea of Northeast Jones and South Jones not
meeting on the gridiron was an inconceiv-
able thought. The two schools are less than
20 miles apart and have played each other
since before the introduction of classifi-
cations in Mississippi. But the COVID-19
pandemic forced schedule changes for both
teams that erased the matchup in 2020 for
the first time in the series’ storied history.
Resuming the series this year means there
will be a renewed sense of vigor surrounding
the rivalry. Both teams being significantly
improved will only help bolster the anticipa-
tion surrounding the Leader-Call Battle for
the Belt matchup.
South Jones (2-0) is coming off of a 49-
14 scorching of Forrest County AHS, while
Northeast Jones (2-1) spanked Perry Cen-
tral, 26-6.
“It’s one of the biggest games on our
schedule, not just because of what the game
means to the community, but because they
(South Jones) are a good team,” Northeast
Jones head coach Keith Braddock said.
“They present a lot of challenges for us.
Their quarterback is a really good player,
and I am sure he is just getting better. They
have a lot of guys on offense that make plays
for them. They’re just getting better, and we
have to be ready to match it. We’re going to
need to play a complete game and need to
compete our tails off.”
South Jones quarterback Luke Griffin is a
big reason for that improvement. The field
general for the Braves, Griffin has gained a
reputation of making off-script plays with
his arm and legs. His ability to throw the ball
opens up the South Jones running game,
which is something the Braves will need this
week.
Northeast Jones quietly has one of the
better front sevens in Class 4A to try to neu-
tralize Griffin. The unit is led by defensive
tackle Lawson Moncivais and linebackers
Kye Braddock and Bobby Rowzee. Gifted
with a quick first step, Moncivais leads the
Tigers’ defensive line with 11 solo tackles,
four for a loss, and a sack that resulted in a
safety. Braddock and Rowzee have combined
for 59 tackles and they will play a crucial
part in stopping the run.
“This is probably the best defense we’ve
faced to this point,” South Jones head coach
Todd Breland said. “I know they’re going to
get after us. They’re very active on defense
and swarm to the ball. We just need to fo-
cus on our job and keep getting better each
week. It is one of those games that just has
a little extra intensity to it, because the
kids really want to beat each other.”
The Braves’ and Tigers’ offenses are
night and day. While Griffin leads Bre-
land’s spread offense, Northeast Jones
runs the Wing-T, which is one of the
big reasons that the Tigers have already
doubled their win total from 2020 in just
three games. In both of Northeast Jones’
wins, the run-heavy style was a big fac-
tor in wearing down their opponents and
controlling the clock. The Wing-T is not
often used in the larger classifications, so
it is something that most defenses are not
accustomed to.
So far this year, the Tigers have not
produced any eye-popping rushing per-
formances with their new offense, but it
has done enough to win games. Braddock
would like to see his team continue to fine
tune their offense.
“It all comes down to execution,” Brad-
dock said. “We’ve done a lot of good things
so far, but we have to keep getting better
at the little things. Limiting turnovers and
unnecessary penalties is something we
have to do a better job of. I’ve said it a lot,
but I like this team. We’ve got some special
guys on and off the field, and I wouldn’t
trade them for anyone.”
The South Jones defense rising up to
meet the challenge is what Breland is
hoping to see. The Braves have played well
on defense through their first two games,
but there have been moments when they
had breakdowns. Forest Hill was able to
score on a long passing play where several
receivers were open. The Tigers’ offensive
style lends itself to the occasional deep,
play-action pass and it is something the
Braves’ secondary needs to be ready for.
Defensive backs Jaquan McGilberry and
Matt Smith lead the South Jones second-
ary, and will be responsible for not getting
lulled to sleep by the Tigers’ run-heavy
offense. On the defensive line, Sawyer
Griffith will be crucial in blowing up both
running and passing plays. He recorded 16
tackles for loss in 2020, so the backfield is
a familiar place for the senior.
“Jaquan and Matt are guys we rely on
in the secondary,” Breland said. “Both of
them are leaders for us.
“Sawyer is a guy that had a great off-
season and put in a lot of work. He’s a guy
that has played a lot of football for us and
it shows. I’ve liked our effort on defense,
and we need to see more of that this
week.”
This game will also have implications
in the Leader-Call’s “Battle for the Belt”
series. Currently, West Jones leads the
pack with a win over Northeast Jones. The
Tigers have been eliminated from belt con-
tention after the loss, due to needing wins
over West Jones and South Jones to claim
the belt.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. For live up-
dates from Friday’s game, follow along at
Laurel Leader-Call Sports on Facebook.
