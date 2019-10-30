Third seed in Class 4A playoffs at stake for NEJ, Newton County
•
The Northeast Jones Tigers (4-6, 2-2) have made massive strides to turn around the fortune of their football program in 2019. They have utilized a combination of resilience, veteran leadership and a few talented newcomers to put themselves in position to earn a spot in the Class 4A playoffs.
The only thing standing in the Tigers’ way is Friday night’s regular-season finale, a home game against Newton County (5-5, 2-2) that will determine who takes the No. 3 spot in the Class 4A playoffs and avoids playing South Pike in the opening round.
Though he remains focused on the tasks that lie ahead of them, head coach Keith Braddock spoke about how proud he is of the way his team has fought, along with the promising future that lies ahead of them due to several blooming young players.
“We’ve come a million miles,” Braddock said during Tuesday’s after-school practice. “We’re only four or five plays away from being undefeated (in region play) right now. That’s the message we have to get across to our kids. We’re right on the bubble, and we’re so stinking close to getting over the hump.”
To get over that hump, the Tigers must defeat a talented Cougars team that has experienced a season almost identical to NEJ’s. Both are 2-2 in region play with wins against Florence and Richland to go along with losses to Mendenhall and Quitman. Both teams have been powered on offense by strong rushing attacks, with junior Cougar running back Carlois Walker totaling 1,063 yards and 11 touchdowns on 8.2 yards per carry. Both have young players who have stepped into leadership roles on defense, as sophomore linebacker Colin Crowder leads the Cougars in tackles, while freshman linebacker Ky Braddock is doing the same for the Tigers.
Coach Braddock said in order to come out on top against such an evenly matched opponent, the Tigers need to take care of the basic aspects of the game that are within their control.
“We’ve got to take care of the football, and we’ve got to stop them from getting the home run play,” said Braddock. “That doesn’t apply to just passes over the top, but to big runs or any other plays that could swing the game.
“… It’s going to be a big challenge. They’re coming in with a lot of confidence, but we’re going to be ready. It’ll be senior night, and we’re treating this just like it’s Week 1 of the playoffs.”
