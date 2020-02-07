LHS' Ulmer finds second chance, brighter future through playing soccer
•
Kaymin Ulmer, a senior goalkeeper for the Laurel Tornadoes' soccer team, made many memorable saves for his team throughout the 2019-2020 season. When he looks back on his time with the program, however, what he will remember most is how the game of soccer — and a coach who believes in second chances — helped save him.
Last summer, Laurel’s first-year head soccer coach Markel Milsap was hard at work piecing together his team for the upcoming season. The largest hole to fill in the lineup existed right between the goalposts, as Milsap needed to find a new starting goalkeeper. He solved the problem in a rather unconventional way — recruiting the help of a senior student who had never played the sport.
Ulmer, who had experience playing baseball and football, possessed several qualities that Milsap was looking for in a goalkeeper. As a wide receiver, he had developed dependable hands. As a first baseman, he had keen hand-eye coordination. After team tryouts, it became evident that Ulmer could not only do the job, but he could do it well.
“In his first game with us during the State Games at the Sportsplex, he punted the ball from goal to goal and scored,” Milsap said. “He didn’t know it counted until the other players ran back to celebrate the goal with him.”
Ulmer knew from the earliest days that he found a niche.
“My first thought was, ‘Oh yeah, I can do this,’” said Ulmer. “The other players were telling me that I could really help out the team. That gave me more confidence to keep playing.”
Just over a month later, on Aug. 16, the 18-year-old student was arrested for possession of a stolen weapon after authorities were called to handle a dispute in a Hattiesburg parking lot. No one was injured during the incident. Ulmer’s reputation, however, did take a big hit. He quickly learned that there would be many consequences for his actions.
Ulmer spent 45 days in alternative school before being allowed to return to his regular classes at Laurel High School. Upon his return, it became evident that he would not receive the same opportunity to play on the football field. Eager to compete during his final year of high school, Ulmer turned to Coach Milsap, who welcomed him to rejoin the soccer team.
“I believe everyone deserves a second chance,” said Milsap. “We welcomed him back, and I explained to him how important it would be for him to be a leader for the rest of the team.”
When Milsap extended his hand for a handshake, Ulmer embraced him with a hug, thanking the coach for believing in him when it seemed like nobody else did.
Ulmer went on to play a huge part in the Tornadoes’ success this season, becoming a phenomenal goalkeeper and the team leader his coach had challenged him to be. Ulmer helped lead the team through an incredible late-season run, advancing all the way to the 5A South State championship match.
The magical run came to an end on Tuesday night against a powerful Long Beach team, 2-0. But the season will not be forgotten at Laurel High anytime soon — and for Ulmer.
Now passionate about the sport, Ulmer says his new role on the pitch helped teach him several valuable lessons throughout the year.
“Soccer really helped me to develop, not only physically but as a human being,” Ulmer said. “I learned to lead and motivate others. (Soccer) helped develop my character and personality. I learned more about hard work, dedication and discipline. I learned how to handle both wins and losses.”
Milsap even referred to Ulmer as the “team MVP” following a big win over South Jones to secure a playoff spot, noting how the senior always stepped up to encourage his teammates during tough situations.
“Kaymin learned how to be dependable for kids who looked up to him,” added Milsap. “He always had my back as a coach, and he trusted me with every word I said to him. He’s a young man who is learning more about life and how to push forward.”
The game also helped Ulmer develop new goals. He hopes to continue playing soccer at the next level while pursuing a college degree. His greatest motivation to do so is to prove himself to be greater than the sum of his past mistakes. Rather than allowing those errors to define him, Ulmer chose to learn from them.
“Honestly, I’ve learned to acknowledge my errors,” Ulmer said. “I’ve learned to stay away from negativity and hang around positive influences. Everybody makes mistakes. The more I embrace those failures, the more confident and resilient I become. I won’t let those things define me. That was just a wakeup call.”
Leading the charge in support of his goalkeeper is Milsap, who said he will always be there for Ulmer as he continues his quest for success.
“He’s a good kid who needs an opportunity to get away from the environment he grew up in,” Milsap said. “The game of soccer gave him another love and passion that makes him want to go to college more, and I’m very grateful for that. I’ll always be there for him, no matter what.”
