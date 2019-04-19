From staff reports
Former Laurel High coach Buddy Duke is the new athletics director at Laurel’s Southeastern Baptist College, the school announced Thursday.
Duke’s hiring was one of three the school made, including tapping the basketball coach at Laurel Christian School to be its next basketball coach.
Duke is a Laurel native who brings 37 years of coaching experience with him to the college. He is a graduate of Laurel High School, Jones County Junior College and the University of Southern Mississippi.
He also will coach the golf team.
In addition to Duke, the college hired Broderick Hall as its basketball coach and cross-country and track coach.
Hall most recently coached at Laurel Christian School.
He graduated from R. H. Watkins High School, then went on to earn an associate’s degree at Jones County Junior College before attending the University of Southern Mississippi.
Hall began his basketball coaching career as an AAU coach prior to being the assistant coach at Quitman High School and South Jones High School.
Eugene White Jr. will be Hall’s assistant coach at the college.
White is a graduate of R. H. Watkins after which he continued his education at Alcorn State University. He brings over 12 years of coaching experience with him to the Chargers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.