Selected CBS and ESPN kickoff times and television plans were announced by the SEC earlier this week, several of which will feature the two rival schools from Mississippi.
The Mississippi State Bulldogs’ 2020 season opener against the LSU Tigers will be featured in a mid-day national television spot. Meanwhile, the Ole Miss Rebels are scheduled to begin their campaign with a morning kickoff vs. the Florida Gators.
First-year head coach Mike Leach and the Bulldogs will kick off the season with a road game against the defending national champions on Sept. 26, which was selected for the initial featured TV slot on CBS at 2:30 p.m. For the Rebels, the Lane Kiffin era will begin 3 1/2 hours before the Bulldogs take the field, scheduled for an 11 a.m. kickoff in Oxford against Florida and former MSU coach Dan Mullen. The contest will be aired on ESPN.
On Oct. 3, Ole Miss’ matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats will start at 3 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network. MSU will host Arkansas in a game that will air at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network Alternate.
On Oct. 17, the Rebels’ game at Arkansas and the Bulldogs’ home game against Texas A&M could both potentially have start times of 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. on an ESPN network to be announced.
On Halloween, which falls on a Saturday this year, Ole Miss’ game against Vanderbilt will air at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network while MSU’s game at Alabama will air later that evening at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
On Nov. 7, MSU’s home game against the Vanderbilt Commodores will begin at 3 p.m. on The SEC Network. Ole Miss will be idle that day.
No announcement has been made so far concerning a kickoff time for the 2020 Egg Bowl, in which Mississippi State is scheduled to visit Ole Miss in Oxford on Nov. 28 for an exciting first matchup between Leach and Kiffin.
Other notable SEC game times that among those announced this week were Texas A&M vs. Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 3 at 2:30 p.m., Georgia vs. Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m., LSU vs. Auburn in Auburn on Oct. 31 at 2:30 p.m., Florida vs. Georgia in Jacksonville on Nov. 7 at 2:30 p.m. and Alabama vs. LSU in Baton Rouge on Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. The kickoff time for the 2020 SEC Championship game on Dec. 19 in Atlanta has yet to be determined.
CBS games
September 26 — Mississippi State at LSU, 2:30 p.m.
Oober 3 — Texas A&M at Alabama, 2:30 p.m.
Oober 17 — Georgia at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Oober 31 — LSU at Auburn, 2:30 p.m.
November 7 — Florida vs. Georgia, 2:30 p.m.
November 14 — Alabama at LSU, 5 p.m.
ESPN/SEC Network games
Saturday, Sept. 26
Florida at Ole Miss, 11am on ESPN
Kentucky at Auburn, 11am on SEC Network
Georgia at Arkansas, 3pm on SEC Network
Alabama at Missouri, 6pm on ESPN
Tennessee at South Carolina, 6:30pm on SEC Network
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 6:30pm on SEC Network Alternate
Saturday, O. 3
South Carolina at Florida, 11am on ESPN
Missouri at Tennessee, 11am on SEC Network
Ole Miss at Kentucky, 3pm on SEC Network
Auburn at Georgia, 6:30pm on ESPN
LSU at Vanderbilt, 6:30pm on SEC Network
Arkansas at Mississippi State, 7:30pm on SEC Network Alternate
Saturday, O. 17
LSU at Florida, 2:30pm on ESPN or ESPN2
Vanderbilt at Missouri, 6:30pm on SEC Network
Georgia at Alabama, 7 p.m. CBS
The following games will be televised at either 11 am or 2:30 pm or 3 pm on the SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform: Ole Miss at Arkansas; Texas A&M at Mississippi State; Auburn at South Carolina; Kentucky at Tennessee
Saturday, O. 31
Kentucky at Missouri, 11am on SEC Network
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 3pm on SEC Network
Mississippi State at Alabama, 6pm on ESPN
Arkansas at Texas A&M, 6:30pm on SEC Network
Saturday, Nov. 7
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, 3pm on SEC Network
Texas A&M at South Carolina, 6:30pm on ESPN or SEC Network
Tennessee at Arkansas, 6:30pm on ESPN or SEC Network
