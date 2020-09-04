Selected CBS and ESPN kickoff times and television plans were announced by the SEC earlier this week, several of which will feature the two rival schools from Mississippi. 

The Mississippi State Bulldogs’ 2020 season opener against the LSU Tigers will be featured in a mid-day national television spot. Meanwhile, the Ole Miss Rebels are scheduled to begin their campaign with a morning kickoff vs. the Florida Gators.

First-year head coach Mike Leach and the Bulldogs will kick off the season with a road game against the defending national champions on Sept. 26, which was selected for the initial featured TV slot on CBS at 2:30 p.m. For the Rebels, the Lane Kiffin era will begin 3 1/2 hours before the Bulldogs take the field, scheduled for an 11 a.m. kickoff in Oxford against Florida and former MSU coach Dan Mullen. The contest will be aired on ESPN. 

On Oct. 3, Ole Miss’ matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats will start at 3 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network. MSU will host Arkansas in a game that will air at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network Alternate.

On Oct. 17, the Rebels’ game at Arkansas and the Bulldogs’ home game against Texas A&M could both potentially have start times of 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. on an ESPN network to be announced.

On Halloween, which falls on a Saturday this year, Ole Miss’ game against Vanderbilt will air at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network while MSU’s game at Alabama will air later that evening at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

On Nov. 7, MSU’s home game against the Vanderbilt Commodores will begin at 3 p.m. on The SEC Network. Ole Miss will be idle that day.

No announcement has been made so far concerning a kickoff time for the 2020 Egg Bowl, in which Mississippi State is scheduled to visit Ole Miss in Oxford on Nov. 28 for an exciting first matchup between Leach and Kiffin.

Other notable SEC game times that among those announced this week were Texas A&M vs. Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 3 at 2:30 p.m., Georgia vs. Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m., LSU vs. Auburn in Auburn on Oct. 31 at 2:30 p.m., Florida vs. Georgia in Jacksonville on Nov. 7 at 2:30 p.m. and Alabama vs. LSU in Baton Rouge on Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. The kickoff time for the 2020 SEC Championship game on Dec. 19 in Atlanta has yet to be determined.

CBS games

September 26 — Mississippi State at LSU, 2:30 p.m.

Oober 3 — Texas A&M at Alabama, 2:30 p.m.

Oober 17 — Georgia at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Oober 31 — LSU at Auburn, 2:30 p.m.

November 7 — Florida vs. Georgia, 2:30 p.m. 

November 14 — Alabama at LSU, 5 p.m.

ESPN/SEC Network games

Saturday, Sept. 26

Florida at Ole Miss, 11am  on ESPN

Kentucky at Auburn, 11am  on SEC Network

Georgia at Arkansas, 3pm  on SEC Network

Alabama at Missouri, 6pm  on ESPN

Tennessee at South Carolina, 6:30pm  on SEC Network

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 6:30pm  on SEC Network Alternate

Saturday, O. 3

South Carolina at Florida, 11am  on ESPN

Missouri at Tennessee, 11am  on SEC Network

Ole Miss at Kentucky, 3pm  on SEC Network

Auburn at Georgia, 6:30pm  on ESPN

LSU at Vanderbilt, 6:30pm  on SEC Network

Arkansas at Mississippi State, 7:30pm  on SEC Network Alternate

Saturday, O. 17

LSU at Florida, 2:30pm  on ESPN or ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Missouri, 6:30pm  on SEC Network

Georgia at Alabama, 7 p.m. CBS

The following games will be televised at either 11 am  or 2:30 pm  or 3 pm  on the SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform: Ole Miss at Arkansas; Texas A&M at Mississippi State; Auburn at South Carolina; Kentucky at Tennessee

Saturday, O. 31

Kentucky at Missouri, 11am  on SEC Network

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 3pm  on SEC Network

Mississippi State at Alabama, 6pm  on ESPN

Arkansas at Texas A&M, 6:30pm  on SEC Network

Saturday, Nov. 7

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, 3pm  on SEC Network

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 6:30pm  on ESPN or SEC Network

Tennessee at Arkansas, 6:30pm  on ESPN or SEC Network

