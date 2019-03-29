On March 19, Sen. Juan Barnett of Heidelberg and his colleagues honored the Bay Springs High School Bulldogs boys’ basketball team and head coach Corey Mackey, left, with the presentation of Senate Concurrent Resolution 638 for winning their second Mississippi High School Activities Association Class 2A state title in five years. The 2018-19 Bay Springs High School Bulldogs boys’ basketball championship team roster is: Cartize Booth, F; Anthony Wheaton, PG; Zach Whitlock, G; Malik Holliday, PG; Derrien Lee, F; Jacorrieous Moore, G; Chad Jones, PG; Treymaine Wheaton, G; Kevin Grimes, G; A’donnius McGill, G; Daylan Lindsey, F; Robert Millsap, F; Damien Wheaton, F; Marvin Agee, G; head coach Corey Mackey and assistant coach Terrence Smith. The Bulldogs beat Ingomar, 56-51, in the title game.
