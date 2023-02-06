SJ shortstop Lindsey Reid fires a ball to first base. (LL-C file photo)

South Jones is gearing up to make another push toward the Class 5A playoffs this season after a second-round exit at the hands of West Harrison in 2022. This season, the Lady Braves feel like they have a deeper pitching staff, with several talented but unproven players. 

"We feel like we have a lot of depth on the mound, and with the defense we have behind them, I think we can be a really good team,” first-year South Jones head coach Glenn White said. 

