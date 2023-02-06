South Jones is gearing up to make another push toward the Class 5A playoffs this season after a second-round exit at the hands of West Harrison in 2022. This season, the Lady Braves feel like they have a deeper pitching staff, with several talented but unproven players.
"We feel like we have a lot of depth on the mound, and with the defense we have behind them, I think we can be a really good team,” first-year South Jones head coach Glenn White said.
The Lady Braves will have a lot of moving parts on offense of the ball, and a lot of the run-generation is going to run through their four seniors – Lindsey Reid, Kayle Rouse, Harley Wedgeworth and Breyland Everett.
“I feel like we have the potential to be solid offensively because of our speed,” White said. “We have to find a way to get the bat on the ball though. We are going to switch multiple batters around early in the season, as we play one of the toughest schedules early in the year.
“Starting the season, we are going to play a lot of the top teams in the state, with multiple teams that have made it to both the South State championship and multiple winners of state championships last season. We might struggle early, but that’s all to help us down the stretch.”
Reid has started for the Braves at shortstop for the past three seasons, and going into her senior year, she feels that the team has a chance to make a postseason run.
“I’m excited about this season,” Reid said. “I feel like we all have some doubts going into a new year, but we can make it through it and do very well. I love softball and have for as long as I can remember so knowing how good we can be makes me thrilled.”
Wedgeworth and Rouse are going to be the Lady Braves’ top two pitchers and each will play first base when the other is in the circle.
“We are going to have a young team this year in a lot of spots,” Wedgeworth said. “I know we are going to struggle in some spots, but we will be able to grow from our early-season schedule and be a much better team by the time the playoffs come around.”
Rouse echoed Wedgeworth’s sentiment.
“Us seniors have been together since we were little,” Rouse said. “I know that we are going to stick together and help lead other members of this team. We are going to be able to succeed this year. We lost a lot of players after last season, but I know we are going to be able to make up for those losses.”
The Lady Braves will open their season at home against Sumrall on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
