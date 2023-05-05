Q: Who introduced you to marching band for the first time, and how?
A: All of my family is musically inclined, and we’ve all been in band, from my great-grandmother all the way down. So all of my family inspired me to be in band and continue with it throughout my time at Laurel.
Q: What do you remember about the first show you performed?
A: It was actually a spring concert here. Mrs. Bridges was conducting, and I had the chance to play the drum set on one of our songs called “Indigo Rock.” That was cool because I got to shine on the drum set and show off my skills.
Q: What made you want to be a drum major?
A: I’ve always looked up to Mrs. Bridges and followed in her footsteps, and she used to tell me about how she was a drum major for her high school band. So as far back as middle school, I knew I wanted to be a drum major.
Q: What do you feel are the most important qualities for a drum major to have?
A: Discipline, effort, leadership skills, being very vocal and being very expressive in what you do. In order to be a drum major, you have to be really passionate about music because the band feeds off your energy, and if you’re passionate about it, they’ll be passionate to play with you.
Q: How would you describe the physical demands of marching band?
A: Well, people say that band isn’t a sport, but I believe it is. It requires a lot of exercise and a lot of physical training because, in order to march high knees at a 90-degree angle like we do, you have to run and condition yourself for it. That’s why we have band camp every year. We take those two weeks to condition our bodies so that, whenever it’s show time, we can execute what we’ve already been doing.
Q: If you had to pick up a sport that you’ve never played, which do you think would be the most fun?
A: Probably basketball. I love watching basketball. It’s really exciting, and it’s challenging because it consumes a lot of energy, but it’s a task that people can do.
Q: Do you have any game-day routines or superstitions?
A: Typically, we have pep rallies on Fridays to get our students and our football team excited for the game. After that, we have a pregame meal — something light so that we don’t get sick. By 6:30, I’m ready to call the band to parade rest and to attention, and we’re trucking into the stadium by 7 o’clock.
Q: What’s your favorite postgame meal?
A: Probably Chick-Fil-A. I like Chick-Fil-A a lot.
Q: Fill in the blank: If I’ve heard Mrs. Bridges say “______” once, I’ve heard her say it a thousand times!
A: If I’ve heard her say, “We’re going to run it one more time,” then she’s going to run it a thousand more times.
Q: If you were stranded on an island, which band member would you want to have with you, and why?
A: I would probably go with one of my drum line buddies, Travonte Jordan, who is also a senior. He’s snare captain and section leader. Even though we’d be in a life-endangering situation, he would still find a way to make it funny.
Q: What’s your proudest memory from performing?
A: My proudest memory is being an all-superior-rated drum major two years in a row. I pride myself on what I do, so to get to evaluations and hear them call out a rating of 1 for drum \major two years in a row, that was the best feeling in the world.
Q: What’s your fondest band memory outside of performing?
A: It was this past year when we went to Orlando, just bonding and having fun together. A band program is a family, and the bonds that we’ve created, I’m going to miss very dearly.
Q: What do you think you’ll miss the most about Friday nights?
A: Being able to conduct the halftime show. I promise that being up on that podium in front of all those crowds and conducting one band is the most incredible feeling.
Q: What would you say is the most valuable lesson that marching band has taught you?
A: Maintain in what you do, and keep pressing forward. You can’t move forward with your foot in the past, so no matter what obstacles come your way, the leadership inside of you wouldn’t give up, and you can’t give up on yourself.
